The Penn State men's basketball program has secured the commitment of graduate transfer combo guard Curtis Jones following his departure from Oklahoma State this offseason. Jones announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday morning after an official visit this past weekend to Penn State's campus.

Jones made the decision to enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal following a one-year stint with the Cowboys for his junior year. Becoming eligible in December at Oklahoma State after two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, Jones played in 23 games, averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game coming off the bench. He also shot his highest percentage from beyond-the-arc of his three-year career, connecting on 32.5 percent of his shots from deep,



Jones averaged 8.1 points per game coming off the bench at Oklahoma State last season. (AP Images)