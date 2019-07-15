Johnson is a versatile guard that can play both the point and the two, but is an active scorer and shot maker.

"Dallion is a shot maker first and foremost," said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans. "He brings good size to the backcourt and is someone that can play either guard position. He might be more of an undersized 2-guard but he is also someone that can change the entire complexion of a game thanks to how well he can and does shoot the ball.

"He has also filled out well in recent months and gotten stronger which has made him better on the go in putting the ball on the deck. He is a smart and heady guard, too, that can defend in the backcourt. However, it all revolves around his ability to make shots which he can do as such at a high rate."

Johnson picked up his Penn State offer last August, and took an official visit to Penn State this June.

This past season with Phillips Academy, Johnson finished as a first-team All-USA Today Massachusetts pick, finishing the year averaging 18.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.