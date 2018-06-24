Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 10:49:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Nittany Lions land Class of 2019 kicker

BWI Staff
BWI Staff

Penn State picked up a walk on verbal commitment for the Class of 2019 Sunday when Bethlehem Catholic kicker Anthony DaSilva announced his decision.

* The original version of this story incorrectly identified DaSilva as a scholarship recruit.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}