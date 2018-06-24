Nittany Lions land Class of 2019 kicker
Penn State picked up a walk on verbal commitment for the Class of 2019 Sunday when Bethlehem Catholic kicker Anthony DaSilva announced his decision.
ALL GLORY TO GOD !!🙏🏽 Beyond blessed to announce that I have 100% COMMITTED to Penn State University !!🦁🏈💙 #WeAre !! @coachjfranklin @Coach_Galiano pic.twitter.com/dmwrR8n7Yq— Anthony DaSilva (@anthonydasilva_) June 24, 2018
* The original version of this story incorrectly identified DaSilva as a scholarship recruit.