BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nittany Lions land at No. 7 in first AP Top 25 poll for 2020 season

You read that correctly.

Nearly two weeks after the Big Ten unilaterally decided to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, Penn State checked in at No. 7 in the initial AP Top 25 poll for the 2020 football season.

With 1,147 total votes, the Nittany Lions are sandwiched between sixth-ranked LSU and eighth-ranked Florida. Penn State is one of six Big Ten teams represented by the initial AP Top 25 rankings. In addition to Pac-12 teams Oregon (9th), USC (17th), and Utah (22nd), nine of the initial Top 25 programs are not playing this fall.