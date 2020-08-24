BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nittany Lions land at No. 7 in first AP Top 25 poll for 2020 season

Nittany Lions land at No. 7 in first AP Top 25 poll for 2020 season
You read that correctly.
Nearly two weeks after the Big Ten unilaterally decided to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, Penn State checked in at No. 7 in the initial AP Top 25 poll for the 2020 football season.
With 1,147 total votes, the Nittany Lions are sandwiched between sixth-ranked LSU and eighth-ranked Florida. Penn State is one of six Big Ten teams represented by the initial AP Top 25 rankings. In addition to Pac-12 teams Oregon (9th), USC (17th), and Utah (22nd), nine of the initial Top 25 programs are not playing this fall.
BREAKING: Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25; Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out top five.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 24, 2020
Full poll: https://t.co/DWCBw9xytP
More AP college football coverage: https://t.co/Fy8sGPLf7y pic.twitter.com/p3e6xxluqe
The full initial AP Top 25 listed below:
Ranking - Team - 2019 Record - Overall votes - First place votes
1 Clemson (14-1) - 1,520 (38)
2* Ohio State(13-1) 1,504 (21)
3 Alabama (11-2) 1,422 (2)
4 Georgia (12-2) 1,2705
5 Oklahoma(12-2) 1,269
6 LSU(15-0)1SEC1,186(1)
7* Penn State(11-2) 1,147
8 Florida(11-2) 1,125
9* Oregon(12-2) 1,119
10 Notre Dame(11-2) 995
11 Auburn(9-4) 852
12* Wisconsin(10-4) 840
13 Texas A&M(8-5) 764
14 Texas(8-5) 703
15 Oklahoma State(8-5) 672
16* Michigan(9-4) 611
17* USC(8-5) 534
18 North Carolina(7-6) 496
19* Minnesota(11-2) 451
20 Cincinnati(11-3) 234
21 UCF(10-3) 229
22* Utah(11-3) 211
23 Iowa State(7-6) 199
24* Iowa (10-3) 134
25 Tennessee (8-5) 133
* denotes teams not scheduled to play this fall
