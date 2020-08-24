 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nittany Lions land at No. 7 in first AP Top 25 poll for 2020 season
Nittany Lions land at No. 7 in first AP Top 25 poll for 2020 season

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
You read that correctly.

Nearly two weeks after the Big Ten unilaterally decided to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, Penn State checked in at No. 7 in the initial AP Top 25 poll for the 2020 football season.

With 1,147 total votes, the Nittany Lions are sandwiched between sixth-ranked LSU and eighth-ranked Florida. Penn State is one of six Big Ten teams represented by the initial AP Top 25 rankings. In addition to Pac-12 teams Oregon (9th), USC (17th), and Utah (22nd), nine of the initial Top 25 programs are not playing this fall.

The full initial AP Top 25 listed below:

Ranking - Team - 2019 Record - Overall votes - First place votes

1 Clemson (14-1) - 1,520 (38)

2* Ohio State(13-1) 1,504 (21)

3 Alabama (11-2) 1,422 (2)

4 Georgia (12-2) 1,2705

5 Oklahoma(12-2) 1,269

6 LSU(15-0)1SEC1,186(1)

7* Penn State(11-2) 1,147

8 Florida(11-2) 1,125

9* Oregon(12-2) 1,119

10 Notre Dame(11-2) 995

11 Auburn(9-4) 852

12* Wisconsin(10-4) 840

13 Texas A&M(8-5) 764

14 Texas(8-5) 703

15 Oklahoma State(8-5) 672

16* Michigan(9-4) 611

17* USC(8-5) 534

18 North Carolina(7-6) 496

19* Minnesota(11-2) 451

20 Cincinnati(11-3) 234

21 UCF(10-3) 229

22* Utah(11-3) 211

23 Iowa State(7-6) 199

24* Iowa (10-3) 134

25 Tennessee (8-5) 133

* denotes teams not scheduled to play this fall

*******

