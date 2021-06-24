Nittany Lions land 10 on Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten teams

Two Nittany Lions cracked Phil Steele's first-team, and two others in blue and white also earned a spot on the second team. The third and fourth teams each contained a trio of Nittany Lions.

Leading the way were Rasheed Walker and Jaquan Brisker, who earned a place on the first team at offensive line and safety, respectively. Walker is widely considered one of the top NFL prospects at the tackle spot with an eye toward the 2022 NFL Draft, while Brisker had a breakout season in 2020 and decided to make use of the extra year of eligibility afforded to all players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jahan Dotson earned a spot on the second team as both a wide receiver and a punt returner, coming off a season in which he led the Big Ten in receiving yards. Guard Mike Miranda also found himself on Phil Steele's second team.

Another offensive lineman made his way onto the list, with Juice Scruggs earning a spot on the third team. Scruggs has yet to start a game in a Penn State uniform, but the Nittany Lion coaching staff is enthusiastic about the impact he could make. Joining him on the third team transfers defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, as well as linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Brenton Strange cracks Phil Steele's fourth team, as he looks to fill Pat Freiermuth's shoes at the tight end position. Brandon Smith also makes his way onto the third team as he prepares to make the move from the Sam linebacker spot to the Will linebacker role. Rounding out Penn State's representation is longsnapper Chris Stoll, who also earns a place on the fourth team.