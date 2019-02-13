“I'm really proud of my team. I know I've said that a lot. Their approach, how they just came in wanting to get better every single day, and really blocked out all the noise. They showed up, and I told you guys that they kept showing up; in practice, film sessions, shootarounds, extra work, film,” said Chambers. “It's a special group. I don't think our record is a reflection of how hard this team has worked, how they've competed and really put themselves out there, and we're going to continue to do that.”

The second win in three tries for the Nittany Lions following an 0-10 start to conference play, Chambers extolled the virtue of his team’s resilience.

The clock finally expiring, Chambers and the Nittany Lions upended the narrative on an exasperating season, knocking off the Big Ten-best Wolverines with a 75-69 decision.

Junior forward Lamar Stevens, capping his stellar night at the free throw line, sent home the first of two with just 4 seconds left to play. It was enough.

That work and competitive drive was on full display for the 9,120 fans who braved wicked winter conditions to make it to the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday night.

And for the Nittany Lions, it started on the defensive end of the floor.

Having touched on a bit of success in most recently topping Northwestern in Evanston, then taking Ohio State to the wire in Columbus, Chambers and the Penn State coaching staff kept the elements of defensive pressure in the game plan for the Wolverines. In spite of an early 5-2 deficit, then, Penn State quickly put together strings of solid defensive possessions.

Delaying the Wolverines from getting up the court with a 1-2-2 three-quarter court press, the Nittany Lions then worked to mix-up looks Michigan had not seen.

“Credit Penn State. They got us out of synch on both ends,” said Michigan head coach John Beilein. “Their press, which they can turn you over, and their switching of every ball screen or high siding some certain things was brilliant. And that first half, we're trying to tell them what to do, and they took us out of synch at both ends. That's about Penn State. That's not about Michigan coming out here and laying an egg. They were good.”

Beilein’s complimentary postgame remarks were from an odd vantage point for the veteran Michigan head coach.

Upset with the Big Ten officiating crew for reasons he wouldn’t specify afterward, Beilein was whistled for back-to-back technicals after the final buzzer had blown on the first half. Ejected from the game, Beilein later told reporters he hadn’t “been thrown out of a game since 1979” or, as he put it, “about 20 years before most of you were born.”

The host Nittany Lions holding a 40-27 advantage at that point, true freshman guard Rasir Bolton built on it by hitting three of four of the technical free throws coming out of the break.

From there, though, Penn State would again have its hands full.

Stymied by Michigan’s second-half defensive pressure, the Nittany Lions surrendered nine turnovers and couldn’t get the ball back into Stevens’ hands. Following a 15 point first-half performance for the Philadelphia product, Stevens produced 7 of his 11 second-half points at the free throw line as the Wolverines moved Ignas Brazdeikis to the bench with foul trouble and off Stevens. Against the smaller Isaiah Livers, Stevens was bottled up and limited to just 2 of 8 shooting from the floor.

As Penn State’s freshmen and sophomore guards tried to work the ball to Stevens unsuccessfully, the Wolverines closed the gap to just 4 points on a Charles Matthews free throw with 8:21 to play.

Nittany Lion true freshman guard Myles Dread, coming off his own impressive 3 of 5 performance from deep in the first half, knocked down his fifth and most crucial trey of the night to boost the Lions’ lead back to 58-51 with 7:12 to play. Followed shortly thereafter by a Mike Watkins tip-in rebound, the Nittany Lions built back up the breathing room that would remain until some dicy free throw shooting set up the game’s final tense minute of action.

Able to overcome that second half punch, and more important, the struggles that weighed on the entire program through its challenges to this point in the Big Ten season, Stevens explained his satisfaction with the win.



