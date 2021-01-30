Dictating a fast-paced, aggressive game from the opening tip, the Nittany Lions earned an 81-71 win against the Badgers in front of 260 fans at the BJC. The win was their second on the season against a ranked opponent, improving the program to 6-7 overall for the year and 3-6 against Big Ten competition.

"These guys deserve every opportunity to win games, and they keep putting themselves in position to, and we're going to just keep getting better and we're gonna win these games," Ferry said. "We will."

The Nittany Lions' fourth loss of the season in which they'd held a lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, the program's interim head coach expressed confidence that the program would come out on the other side of future games. And with No. 14-ranked Wisconsin coming to the Bryce Jordan Center for a Saturday afternoon tip, the Nittany Lions couldn't dwell on the loss because their next opportunity was there for the taking.

Getting it required one of Penn State's most complete game efforts of the season, trailing the visiting Badgers but remaining within four points for the duration of a first half that left the Nittany Lions with only a 34-31 deficit. Avoiding foul trouble throughout, the performance set the stage for what would quickly turn into a game centered on Penn State's calling cards of up-tempo, floor-running, intensity on both ends of the hardwood.

"I have the ultimate respect for Wisconsin. The way they do things, the way they play, they're so difficult to beat. But I thought... the resiliency of this group just keeps showing, the connectedness of this group just keeps coming through. After that tough loss at Ohio State, we really locked in," Ferry said. "I thought we defended really well. And we got the game to be played at our pace which we talked about being very, very important."

Spurred on by various statistical contributions throughout its starting lineup and off the bench, with Sam Sessoms returning to score 8 points after a missed game due to injury, that translated to a stretch through most of the second half in which the Nittany Lions consistently stayed ahead of the Badgers as the two teams traded jabs. Whether it emerged from alternately hot shooting stretches from Myreon Jones (20 points) or Izaiah Brockington (18 pts), or the clean-up duty of John Harrar (17 pts, 8 rebounds), the Lions' lead swelled from five points, to six with less than 12 minutes to play, and eventually seven on a Jones 3-pointer with 9:35 remaining.

Consistently collecting defensive rebounds, finishing the game with only one fewer than the Badgers, while creating havoc on the defensive end to the tune of a 12-6 advantage in turnovers and a 15-5 edge in points off of turnovers, the Nittany Lions positioned themselves to emerge with the win in the game's final minutes.

"We play unselfishly. We play one way. I kind of felt that going in, I think I saw a stat that they were like 17-0 holding teams under (60). And we've only scored under 60 once this year," Ferry said. "Now again, we're gonna have to do it again Tuesday night, but I just think the way we play, and when these guys are locked in and we share the ball like this, we're a hard team to defend. For us it's always about defending and rebounding and we did that tonight.

"We really defended and we kept them off the foul line. They had eight free throws. I think that was really important in our game plan when we were talking about it, and when we've done that, we've won games. But offensively, I think when we can get stops, we're a pretty dynamic offensive team when we play unselfishly."

Finishing with 19 of 25 makes at the free throw line as the Badgers sent home just 6 of 8 attempts, the Nittany Lions put into action a mentality that remained positive in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's loss to the Buckeyes.

"The tough losses, we try to get over it the next day," Brockington said. "Sometimes it will stay with us, but it helps us get through a tough loss by looking at film and looking at things that we can improve on, ways that we could have made that shot, or made one more pass or rebounded here or there. Just looking at film and figuring out ways we can get better, and getting these little possessions that gave other teams the game, I feel like that really just helps us move on and helps us be more confident for the next game."

Penn State returns to action Tuesday evening when it will again face the Badgers (13-5, 7-4) in Madison. The game will be broadcast on the BTN.