“The only thing it's faster than KJ's feet is his mouth. So that helps. He's not afraid to speak his mind and have some personality and charisma with it.”

“He’s a fairly young player, but for us, he's one of the more experienced guys,” Franklin told reporters at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago late last month. “I think it also helps, just based on his personality, he's got a lot of charisma.

Coming off a debut season in which he led the Nittany Lions in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (754), in fact, Hamler is one of the leaders Franklin cited as being counted upon the most on that side of the ball this year.

As a position group, Penn State’s wide receivers are among the biggest questions or concerns for Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin as the 2019 preseason gets underway.

Given Penn State’s transition at quarterback from grizzled veteran Trace McSorley to a battle between redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis, then, the Nittany Lions will admittedly have to rely on strong personalities and leadership qualities outside of the signal-caller position.



Though Franklin added that Clifford is doing a “good job” himself of holding and living up to the leadership qualities demanded of the position, the Nittany Lions’ head coach added that the likes of tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries will also be counted on to take the next steps in their expanding leadership roles.

And at tight end, specifically, the Nittany Lions have a combination of players that might be even better than expected.

“When I think about on offense, I think tight end is a position that jumps out,” said Franklin. “Everybody's talking about Freiermuth right now, and we couldn't be more excited about him, but I also think having (Nick) Bowers back, we got a one-two punch there that we're very, very excited about.”

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have more plentiful options when it comes to preseason confidence.

Boasting returning starters in Rob Windsor, Yetur Gross-Matos, Cam Brown, Jan Johnson, Micah Parsons, Jonathan Sutherland, Garrett Taylor, Tariq Castro-Fields, and John Reid, plus plenty of experience returning from backup positions, Franklin picked three groups with whom he’s especially confident heading into the 2019 season.

“I think on defense, it is defensive end, it is linebacker, and it is corner," said Franklin. "I don't know if I would necessarily, at this point, point to one, but we feel really good about those three."

On special teams, a similar situation exists in the return of veteran punter Blake Gillikin, and sophomore efforts for both field goal specialist Jake Pinegar and kickoff specialist Rafael Checa carry higher expectations with them.

Adding the introduction of special teams coordinator Joe Lorig and transfer kicker Jordan Stout to the mix, it’s a recipe Franklin believes will produce real dividends for the Nittany Lions this season.

“I think on special teams, a combination of Coach Lorig and what he brings to the table,” said Franklin. “Then on top of that… last year we had two freshman kickers that were not very experienced, and now we got Blake Gillikin, who I think has a chance to be an All-American on the field as well as an Academic All-American, you got Jake Pinegar, who's now gained a tremendous amount of experience, you got Rafael Checa, who's gained a tremendous amount of experience.

“And then we also got Stout, that transferred from Virginia Tech. I saw him post a video the other day where he kicked a 70-yard field goal, and he was fourth in the country in touchbacks last year, so I think that's got a chance to be a strength for us as well.”