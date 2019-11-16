K.J. Hamler’s first-quarter kickoff return started well enough. Trailing Indiana, 14-10, at the 3:27 mark in the first quarter, Hamler hauled in the kickoff at the goal line, juked at the 13 and made his way to the Nittany Lions’ 28. The electric playmaker’s trip to the Beaver Stadium turf went less well, though. His legs cut out by Hoosier receiver Miles Marshall, Hamler went hurtling forward, appearing to land on his head. He wouldn’t appear again, sent to the sidelines for a medical examination from which he wouldn’t return to action. For the day, he finished with two receptions for 52 yards on four targets.

“We didn’t have KJ for the rest of the game but we’re pretty hopeful that we’ll have him for next week,” head coach James Franklin said afterward.

The impact of Hamler’s absence on the Nittany Lion offense was undeniable the rest of the way. Connecting on 4 of his first 8 passes for 72 yards through the air, quarterback Sean Clifford would only throw the ball 15 more times the rest of the way, completing seven to finish with 179 yards passing with one touchdown. Turning to the running game instead, Penn State pounded the ball to the tune of 43 carries for 199 yards and three scores when adjusted for team rushes to end the first half and the game.



