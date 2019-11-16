Nittany Lions 'hopeful' to have K.J. Hamler next week at Ohio State
K.J. Hamler’s first-quarter kickoff return started well enough.
Trailing Indiana, 14-10, at the 3:27 mark in the first quarter, Hamler hauled in the kickoff at the goal line, juked at the 13 and made his way to the Nittany Lions’ 28. The electric playmaker’s trip to the Beaver Stadium turf went less well, though.
His legs cut out by Hoosier receiver Miles Marshall, Hamler went hurtling forward, appearing to land on his head.
He wouldn’t appear again, sent to the sidelines for a medical examination from which he wouldn’t return to action. For the day, he finished with two receptions for 52 yards on four targets.
“We didn’t have KJ for the rest of the game but we’re pretty hopeful that we’ll have him for next week,” head coach James Franklin said afterward.
The impact of Hamler’s absence on the Nittany Lion offense was undeniable the rest of the way.
Connecting on 4 of his first 8 passes for 72 yards through the air, quarterback Sean Clifford would only throw the ball 15 more times the rest of the way, completing seven to finish with 179 yards passing with one touchdown.
Turning to the running game instead, Penn State pounded the ball to the tune of 43 carries for 199 yards and three scores when adjusted for team rushes to end the first half and the game.
“The first thing I’d like to say is that I’m really proud of our guys because when you lose a guy like KJ, I didn’t see any issues or concern. Obviously (we had) concern for KJ because that’s our brother, but other guys stepped up. Coaches stepped up,” Franklin said. “Did it morph us a little bit? Yeah, probably, but I don’t know if it was because KJ wasn’t there or if it was because we were able to run the ball.
“I think the depth that we have at the running back position has been helpful, and the depth we have at the receiver position has been helpful.”
With Journey Brown leading the way with 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, Clifford chipped in with seven carries for 74 yards (excluding his three sacks taken for 19 yards in losses).
And, in Hamler’s absence, the Nittany Lions also got some help in the form of backup slot receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who hauled in his first reception of the season for 15 yards and a first down.
“No one will talk better about K.J. than I will, I love him to death and he’s one of my best friends but, you know, we always say the next man mentality,” Clifford said. “K.J. is such a dynamic player, it's hard to lose him in the game, but Mac Hippenhammer stepped up and made some big plays.”