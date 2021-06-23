Nittany Lions' home opener set for 2021-22 season

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, confirmed by Blue White Illustrated, the Nittany Lions and new head coach Micah Shrewsberry will open the upcoming campaign by hosting Youngstown State on Nov. 10 at the Bryce Jordan Center. No time or television coverage has yet been announced.

The Penguins finished the 2020-21 season with a NET ranking of 260, collecting a season record of 11-12 on the year.

The game comes on the heels of an announcement Tuesday that the Nittany Lions' matchups for the Emerald Coast Classic on Thanksgiving weekend in Niceville, Fla., had been set.

Along with a Nov. 18 first-round game against Saint Francis (N.Y.), the Nittany Lions will subsequently face LSU on Friday, Nov. 26 at Raider Arena and then, depending on the result, either Oregon State or Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The season-opening matchup with Youngstown State then represents the fourth scheduled non conference game now set for the Nittany Lions' 2021-22 campaign.