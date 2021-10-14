Nittany Lions football dials in self-evaluation for season's second half

Equal parts licking their wounds, correcting mistakes, developing depth, and self-examining, James Franklin set the framework for Penn State’s by week. Without an opponent this Saturday, a first for the Nittany Lions since traveling to face Wisconsin on Sept. 4 in Madison, the head coach met with the media before departing for a three-day recruiting trip with his assistant coaches. And having completed practice that day with the full team, the third such occasion since last weekend’s 23-20 loss at Iowa, Franklin indicated that the program’s mindset hadn’t shifted in its approach to continuing to make improvements by any avenue available. "It's just getting better this week, and doing what we have to do to win the week in terms of our practices, in terms of our academics, in terms of getting a head start on Illinois,” Franklin said. “The next opportunity to be 1-0 is Illinois, but it's also about winning today, too. “We got a pretty good process of how we do it, how we go about it." Recruiting: James Franklin and assistants hit the road Picking PSU's bests, worsts, and MVPs on defense after six weeks

Penn State head coach James Franklin wanted to keep the Nittany Lions dialed in through the bye week. (BWI)

Part of that process for the Nittany Lions involves a considerable amount of introspection. Now 5-1 on the 2021 season, Penn State’s statistical performance has been something of a mixed bag. Owning an offense ranked 71st in scoring at 28.3 points per game (but having faced three of the nation’s better scoring defenses in Wisconsin, Auburn, and Iowa, two of which were on the road), the Nittany Lions conversely have the No. 4-ranked scoring defense themselves, allowing just 13.8 points per outing. Offensive efficiencies of just 35.0 percent conversion on third downs, and a 96th-ranked rushing offense at 128.3 yards per game, stand against Penn State’s respectable 34th-ranked red zone offense (90.0 percent scoring rate). And defensively, the Nittany Lions remain stout in nearly every area, working in conjunction with a special teams unit ranked second in net punting at 45.97 yards per try this season. What’s it all mean? Franklin declined to get into specifics this week but did acknowledge that the first half of the bye week was spent going deep into the things that have worked, what hasn’t, what can improve, and the strengths that need to be continued.