Still winless in conference play approaching the midpoint of the Big Ten slate, Penn State’s task got no easier Thursday night against No. 17 Purdue. Hosting the Big Ten’s hottest program at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Boilermakers fresh off a win against then-unbeaten Michigan State Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions would need to overcome a season of setbacks. For the seventh time in 10 games, they almost did. Holding a bucket advantage with 13.3 seconds to play in regulation, a crucial no-call set up Purdue to force overtime and, ultimately, a 99-90 loss for the Nittany Lions. Their eighth consecutive loss, Penn State fell to 7-14 on the season and an 0-10 mark in Big Ten play. “I think we got better and we continue to get better,” head coach Patrick Chambers told reporters afterward. “I know our record isn't what we expect or where we want it to be, but the kids are competing and they're playing hard, and they're showing up."

Thursday evening, the Nittany Lions could be accused of nothing less. Facing a Purdue team opening the game shooting lights-out from the floor, particularly Carsen Edwards and his 12 points in the game’s first four minutes, the Nittany Lions had their hands full. The Boilermakers opened the game knocking down 9 of their first 11 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, to help spur on a 13-1 run and a 24-12 advantage at the 13:18 mark in the first half. Unable to cool the Boilers’ obscenely hot shooting, Edwards and teammate Ryan Cline hitting from NBA-and-farther distance on the perimeter, Penn State found itself battling simply to stay in the game. Fluctuating between a 17 and 13-point deficit for the game’s next six minutes, the Nittany Lions finally found a combination of defensive stops, rebounds, and trips to the free throw line to produce a 9-0 run of their own with five minutes left in the half. Trading shots with Edwards, who capped his 20-point first half with a sixth 3-pointer, the Nittany Lions cut the deficit all the way to 47-44 with just five seconds left before heading to the locker room. Still, in a sequence indicative of Purdue’s fire performance from deep, Boiler Aaron Wheeler banked home a 35-foot 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to send Purdue to the half with a 50-44 advantage. “Cline and Edwards, they made some ridiculous shots. Really deep, deep shots. It would almost look like we didn't game plan for Edwards because it's incredible what he does with the basketball. So give Matt Painter and his team credit for the way they played tonight. But I felt like we played at a very high level and we really persevered,” said Chambers. “They took a big lead in the first half and we started punching back. And usually a young team might fold, and my team didn't fold.” Instead, the Nittany Lions continued to bring it coming out of the half. Trading buckets with the Boilermakers while beginning to cool off the visitors from deep, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a one or two possession game through much of the second half. Edwards, still producing with another 10 points in the first seven minutes of the second half, was held to just four points the rest of the way in regulation. Meanwhile, Penn State finally chipped away and found itself in a tie ballgame on a Myles Dread 3-pointer with 2:42 to play, the game’s first since knotting at 11-11 early. Soon after taking their first lead of the game on a Rasir Bolton floater on the baseline, 85-83, with 58 seconds to play, another Penn State defensive stop set up the controversial finish to regulation. Clearing out for veteran Lamar Stevens (24 points, including a 14 of 17 clip at the free throw line), the junior forward pushed into the lane. “I drove the ball right. I got fouled. And it was a no-call,” said Stevens. “You saw it.”