For the first half of Penn State’s tip at Wisconsin Tuesday night, a 25-year road losing streak looked like it could finally be undone. Coming off a Saturday win against the Badgers at the Bryce Jordan Center, the two teams ran it back in Madison while playing to a one-bucket game when heading to the halftime locker room. But unlike the storyline that propelled the Nittany Lions to their first win against the Badgers in 13 tries over the weekend, the opposite would prove true this time around. Bludgeoned by a poor shooting stretch and an offensive outburst to open the second half, the Nittany Lions fell to the No. 19-ranked Badgers at the Kohl Center, 72-56. The decision extended Penn State’s losing streak to 20 in Wisconsin, with marks of 2-21 in Madison all-time and 0-19 in the Badgers’ current venue. “They came out and got the game played the way they wanted to play it. I felt like we could never really get ourselves going at our pace and tempo,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we had some really good shots early in the second half and we didn't make them, and the one thing I was a little disappointed with was I felt like our defensive energy was affected by us not making shots tonight. That's a tough thing to deal with on the road against a really good Wisconsin team. When they came out and they jumped us in the second half, we were never really able to recover from that and never really able to get into our groove."

Following up an 81-71 win in the first meeting between the two teams Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions managed to withstand a mixed bag of a first half. Though connecting on just 12 of 28 shots from the floor, the Nittany Lions forced the Badgers into 11 first-half turnovers and, subsequently, trailed 33-31 only due to Brad Davison’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer before heading to the locker rooms. Returning to the hardwood out of the break, though, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t find any of the same success or competitiveness. Saddled by three starters with two fouls in the first half and a 12-5 differential in personal fouls called before the two sides evened out, Penn State simultaneously found itself out of rhythm offensively as the Badgers hit their stride. Missing their first six shots from the floor to open the second half and hitting just 2 of 12 attempts in the first nine minutes, the Nittany Lions were without answers as a Wisconsin team that attempted just 21 first-half shots managed to rip off 18 before the midpoint in the second half. In the process, the Badgers connected on 10 of those 18 attempts to open up a comfortable 57-40 lead from which Penn State would never recover.