A member of the Class of 2017, Ridgeway redshirted his first year on campus before having a breakout season in 2018, earning freshman All-America honors by Phil Steele. Playing in all 11 games that season, including 10 starts, he totaled 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. 2019 was even better, with Ridgeway racking up 50 tackles and three tackles for loss while playing nose tackle. He also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Ridgeway even had the best game of his career against No. 1 North Dakota State, totaling a career-high nine tackles.

Penn State became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to former Illinois State defensive lineman John Ridgeway.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound interior prospect also grades out well by Pro Football Focus. Last season, he finished with an overall defensive grade of 87.5, including a very impressive 90.6 grade against the run. If you only include players who played at least 300 snaps, his overall grade ranked third at his positionn in the Football Championship Division.

This spring, Northern Illinois played four games before deciding to opt out of the rest of the season. Ridgeway was actually leading the team in tackles with 22. He also had 3 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one interception.

Since announcing his decision to enter the portal on Monday, Ridgeway has earned six scholarship offers. In addition to Penn State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa and Texas have all made the move.



The Nittany Lions have already added four players via the transfer portal this season, including two defensive linemen in Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook