"We have so much respect for Georgetown," Chambers told reporters afterward. " I coached at Villanova back in the day. To be able to go on the road and get a big win, now we know what it takes."

Traveling to face Georgetown in Washington D.C. for the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the Nittany Lions started hot to build a big lead, played harder than their hosts, never led the lead dip below five, hit 13 3-pointers, and won a game the Hoyas were favored to win, 81-66.

Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers wouldn't downplay the significance of what his team had just done.

On a night when Lamar Stevens wasn't at his best, the Nittany Lions offered complementary support that wasn't always present in the program's early struggles during the 2018-19 campaign.

Led by 21 points from sophomore guard Myreon Jones, that help started fast and furious out of the gates. Knocking down five of his first six shots in the game's opening minutes, on top of a pair of steals as part of a suffocating Nittany Lion defensive effort, Jones scored 14 points to help build a 16-5 lead at the 14:52 mark in the first half.

That lead would only grow from there, thanks in large part to the rim-protection of Mike Watkins and timely rebounding, plus Penn State's hot shooting, all combining to boost the Lions' lead to 25-7 on a Myles Dread bucket just after the halfway mark in the first half.

Patrick Ewing's Georgetown outfit wasn't going away, though.

Pounding back with a frenetic full-court press that helped contribute to a combined 22 turnovers in the first half (13 Georgetown, 9 Penn State), the Hoyas managed to bring the deficit back to single-digits throughout the majority of the rest of the half, heading to the locker room with the Nittany Lions leading, 42-34.

With Omer Yurtseven jumping out for an and-one dunk and free throw to open the second half, Penn State's lead was reduced to 5 points. Dread and the Nittany Lions wouldn't let it stand, though, first knocking down a 3-pointer and trading punches to build the lead back to double-digits at the 15-minute mark in the second half.

They wouldn't allow the Hoyas to break back into the single-digits the rest of the way, using a combination of timely shooting and rebounding.

"Our mindset was really good, especially early in the second half when they went on a bit of a run," Chambers said.

Knocking down 13 of 30 3-pointers for the game, the Nittany Lions' hot shooting from deep proved too much for Georgetown to overcome. Helping to maintain their lead with four straight field goals from deep in the game's final minutes, the final pushes coming from the Hoyas were turned away.