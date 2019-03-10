Penn State reaped the awards this season and showed off its strengths as well, outscoring Ohio State 157.5-122.5 on Sunday to win its first conference crown since 2016, even though the Nittany Lions have won three straight NCAA titles in that span. The Nittany Lions took a 23-point lead into the finals and extended that by a 10-spot.

The Big Ten event is a grueling, two-day event that can be as unforgiving as it can rewarding. It lets a team know its strengths and exposes its weaknesses, and usually before a lot of people.

And Penn State stands first as it now sits and waits for the big event – the season-ending NCAA Championships at which they'll try to win their eighth title in nine seasons in Pittsburgh March 21-23.

MINNEAPOLIS -- If there's one thing that stands out about the Big Ten Wrestling Championships it's that a team knows exactly where it stands when it's over.

The Lions will send nine wrestlers to the NCAAs in Pittsburgh, and four of them will go as conference champions.



Jason Nolf at 157, Mark Hall at 174, Bo Nickal at 197 and Cassar captured gold, Nolf shared conference Wrestler of the Year honors with Nickal, Nolf shared co-OW honors with Iowa's Alex Marinelli and coach Cael Sanderson won coach of the year honors for the fifth time in his 10 seasons at Penn State.

That's quite a ride, and 11,778 people witnessed it on Sunday.

"It feels good,'' Cassar said about the team title. "Last year we lost it and even though it’s not the nationals we never like to lose and I'm happy that my team can get this win even though it's not the nationals."

But that's hardly all Cassar felt good about.

Neither Cassar (28-1) nor Steveson (33-1) took a shot in the opening three minutes and each let the other escape when they were in the top position. Steveson struck first with a slick duck-under and go-behind followed by lifting Cassar high and bringing him to the mat with quite the impact.

He made that look easy but Cassar countered with an escape and converted an equally easy looking two-pointer of his own by getting in on a low single-leg and quickly forcing Steveson to his butt and gaining control.

With 19 seconds left and trailing 4-3, Steveson had to escape to send it to overtime. He did not.

"Just ride him as hard as I could; I knew he wasn't getting out,'' Cassar said.

"We're both big, powerful guys and elite wrestlers and we're not the usual heavyweights, so I had to wrestle a smart match. There's a lot going on out on the mat, more than you guys can see. There are positions where you don't see a shot but I felt one coming and he felt one coming. There's a lot more going on in there that you don't see, so I was active the whole time,'' Cassar said.

So was Nolf, who scored a 12-4 major decision over Nebraska's Tyler Berger with five takedowns in a dominating performance. "Yeah, I just want to keep scoring points and moving my feet and faking and I'm way better, so I just stayed focused on doing that and always trying to get as many team points as possible," Nolf said.

Hall survived yet another one-point bout with Myles Amine of Michigan, winning this one 3-2 at 174. He upped his record to 28-0 with a first-period takedown that stood.

Hall was wrestling in front of family and friends, having graduated from Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. The team worked out there on Friday, and Hall wouldn't be part of any other team.

Being in a room like Penn State, you don’t hear it from anyone but I’ll tell you the truth, there is no room like Penn State,'' Hall said. "There is no room like having a guy who never lost in college, went on to an Olympic title right after. There is no other room in the country that has that. I’m just grateful for that. I appreciate every second."

Nickal also was dominant in the finals, thumping Ohio State's Kollin Moore 10-3 with four takedowns, one of which was a sweet counter off of a great shot by Moore. Nickal had pinned Moore in the dual meet.

"It is hard to say, our last match was one scenario and then it ended, so this match was the first time I really got to get a feel for him," Nickal said. "I knew he had good leg attacks, but I think that he was probably a little more weary and a little more aware of his position. He wrestled a good match, so hopefully I’ll get to wrestle him again soon.”

And Cassar finished things off with his 28th victory. He'll now wait to see who gets the No. 1 seed at nationals -- him or Oklahoma State's Derek White, who defeated Cassar at the Southern Scuffle.

"Yeah, we definitely had a lot of respect for each other. We had a lot of similar opponents and had a lot of similar results so we were pretty even…it was good to get the win,'' Cassar said about his bout with Steveson.

Penn State was 4-for-6 in the finals. Vincenzo Joseph dropped a 9-3 decision to Iowa's Alex Marinelli and Shakur Rasheed medically forfeited to Ohio State's Myles Martin at 184.

Joseph was unable to counter a Marinelli bearhug muscle-move and ended up on his back and trailed 6-1 in the second period. He did take down Marinelli in the third but Marinelli escaped and sealed his 9-3 win with another takedown.

“The match was won by my attacks, not (Joseph’s)," Marinelli said. "I don’t care what he has, I care what I have. That was the game plan. I don’t really know what’s going on, but that was the game plan.”

Sanderson called Marinelli a great wrestler. "He just got the job done. We can learn and move forward and get ready for Pittsburgh. I think Marinelli went out to win the match. He scored the points and did a nice job,'' Sanderson said.

And the forfeit at 184 was a big surprise, especially to Ohio State coach Tom Ryan.

"Well, I don't know, no one knows why," Ryan said. "We found out before the match. So, I don't want to speculate.

"I would probably say the fewer times they wrestle Myles, maybe they can catch him in something. I don't know. We were surprised. We didn't know until the match…maybe something happened."

Sanderson called the decision precautionary, based on the suggestion of the medical staff to not take a risk.

Nick Lee placed third at 141, Roman Bravo-Young was fifth at 133 and Brady Berge was sixth at 149; Berge also medically forfeited down to sixth place, Sanderson saying that it, too, was precautionary and wanting to get ready for Pittsburgh.

Lee avenged a dual-meet loss to Tristan Moran of Wisconsin, winning 11-3, and then knocked off Minnesota's Mitch McKee 12-4 for third place.

"This is the best practice for nationals so I think at some weights this tournament’s even tougher than nationals for some guys,'' Lee said. "Nothing but good matches. I’m glad to have that experience going into two weeks from now."





BIG TEN RESULTS

125

1st: Sebastian Rivera, NW dec Spencer Lee, Iowa 6-4 OT. 3rd: Sean Russell, Minn dec Elijah Oliver, Ind 6-0. 5th: Travis Piotrowski, Ill won by default over RayVon Foley, MSU. 7th: Drew Mattin, Mich dec Devin Schroeder, Pur 6-0.

133

1st: Nick Suriano, RU dec Luke Pletcher, OSU 4-1. 3rd: Ethan Lizak, Minn dec Austin DeSanto, Iowa 6-2. 5th: Roman Bravo-Young, PSU won by medical forfeit over Stevan Micic, Mich. 7th: Ben Thornton, Pur dec Dylan Duncan, Ill 3-1.

141

1st: Joey McKenna, OSU dec Chad Red, Neb . 3rd: Nick Lee, PSU maj dec Mitch McKee, Minn 12-4. 5th: Kanen Storr, Mich dec Tristan Moran, Wisc 7-4. 7th: Max Murin, Iowa dec Mike Carr, Ill 3-1.

149

1st: Anthony Ashnault, RU dec Micah Jordan, OSU 8-6. 3rd: Pat Lugo, Iowa dec Cole Martin, Wisc 11-6. 5th: Tommy Thorn, Minn won by medical forfeit over Brady Berge, PSU. 7th: Shane Oster, NW dec Malik Amine, Mich 8-6 TB-2.

157

1st: Jason Nolf, PSU maj dec Tyler Berger, Neb 12-4. 3rd: Alec Pantaleo, Michigan dec Kaleb Young, Iowa 5-3. 5th: Ryan Deakin, NW maj dec Steve Bleise, Minn 10-1. 7th: Ke-Shawn Hayes, OSU dec John Van Brill, RU 5-3.

165

1st: Alex Marinelli, Iowa dec Vincenzo Joseph, PSU 9-3. 3rd: Logan Massa, Mich dec Evan Wick, Wisc 2-1. 5th: Isaiah White, Neb dec TeShan Campbell, OSU 3-2. 7th: Cole Martin, Wisc dec Tyler Morland, NW 8-3.

174

1st: Mark Hall, PSU dec Myles Amine, Mich 3-2. 3rd: Devin Statzka, Minn dec Mikey Labriola, Neb 4-2. 5th: Dylan Lydy, Pur dec Ethan Smith, OSU 5-3. 7th: Drew Hughes, MSU won by forfeit over Ryan Christensen, Wisc.

184

1st: Myles Martin, OSU won by medical forfeit over Shakur Rasheed, PSU. 3rd: Emery Parker, Ill dec Tyler Venz, Neb 5-1. 5th: Cash Wilcke, Iowa won by forfeit over Joey Gravina, RU. 7th: Max Lyon, Pur dec Mason Reinhardt, Wisc 4-2.

197

1st: Bo Nickal, PSU dec Kollin Moore, OSU 10-3. 3rd: Jacob Warner, Iowa dec Eric Schultz, Neb 7-5 OT. 5th: Christian Brunner, Pur dec Beau Breske, Wisc 6-0. 7th: Brad Wilton, MSU d Jake Kleimola, Wisc 9-5.

285

1st: Anthony Cassar, PSU dec Gable Steveson, Minn 4-3. 3rd: Youssif Hemida, Maryland dec Trent Hillger, Wisc 3-2. 5th: Conan Jennings, NW won by forfeit over David Jensen, Neb. 7th: Mason Parris, Mich dec Devin Schroeder, Pur 7-3.