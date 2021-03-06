“In my coaching career, my teams, if you look back, we've usually played our best basketball late. I know everybody says they want to, but we've normally done that, so hopefully, we can do that over these next two weeks.”

“We got to get some rest, regroup. We're gonna play a great Maryland team. They're playing big-time basketball right now, on the road,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry told reporters after the win. “Right now, it's about playing your best basketball, so we got to go in there, we got to prepare for these guys, get these guys some rest, get them prepared, get on the road, and hopefully we continue to play well going into the tournament.

Generating their most complete and dominant effort since dismantling Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in December, though, the Nittany Lions aren’t taking anything off the table.

The Nittany Lions, owning Ken Pomeroy’s No. 2 strength of schedule nationally (with all 14 of the Big Ten’s programs taking up 16 of the top spots in the category this season), have risen to No. 49 in the latest NCAA NET rankings. At 9-13 on the season coming off an 84-65 trouncing of Minnesota Wednesday evening, the program improved to 6-12 against conference opponents with one regular-season contest remaining Sunday night at Maryland (7 p.m., BTN).

What that looks like has been, at times this season, elusive for the Nittany Lions.

Six times dropping games in which they held a lead with less than three minutes to play in regulation, the Nittany Lions are fifth in the conference in scoring at 71.1 points per game, second in steals (7.56 per game), first in offensive rebounds (12.4 per game), second in 3-pointers made (8.5 per game), and third in turnover margin at plus-2.11 per outing.

Described by the Nittany Lions themselves, though, the best version of themselves can more succinctly be characterized by the cohesiveness that can at times shine through. Said by senior Jamari Wheeler to have exhibited “love” for each other in the win against the Gophers, the adversity of the 2020-21 season - from the abrupt forced resignation of head coach Patrick Chambers to the mid-year, two-week COVID-19 pause to the program - has created circumstances in which those conditions haven’t always been present.

“Coach has been preaching to us the whole time, ‘Play for each other, play with each other, and play like y'all love each other,’ and once we do that, we see the results,” Wheeler said.

Ferry echoed the sentiment, detailing the possibilities that could exist if the Nittany Lions were to produce their best performances as the season comes to a close.

“It's when we're connected. It's when we're guarding five guys as one. We're flying around the court. We're turning people over. We're playing unselfish basketball. We're letting the ball find a shot. We're playing with our pace and tempo; having an inside-outside threat. I think that's what we're envisioning,” Ferry said. “We've had games and we've had stretches where we've been dynamic that way and that's what we're going to need to do.

“I feel like that's why we had to catch our breath this weekend, try to get a little healthier, get some bumps and bruises cleaned up, get some rest so that we can really come out and play our best basketball down the stretch here.”

Deeply disappointed following a lopsided, 73-52 loss to Purdue on Feb. 26, a game that wrapped a stretch of four games in eight days, the Nittany Lions will enter Sunday’s trip to College Park, Md., having intentionally built up their rest.

Looking to establish the same energy and cohesiveness shown against Minnesota, especially in the context of the program’s appreciation and respect for seniors John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler, it’s a table-setting the Nittany Lions are determined to continue moving forward.

“The morale is good. The guys are fighting for each other. They know it's a special league, they know it's challenging, and we still have an opportunity ahead of us, and that's what we keep playing for. Now, it's playing for the seniors. It's been awesome,” Ferry said. “You can see that these guys are playing for each other and it's the love that we have for each other and it's for the love of the game. I'm proud of that.”