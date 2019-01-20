"I think we could wrestle with a little more enthusiasm, a little more fire. They were better than we did a week ago. It’s progress and we’ll focus on the positives."

"Going into this dual meet it could be very close score if we don’t win those close matches," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "It was good to see out guys win close matches. It was good preparation for them, to be in battles like that.

Penn State overall effort against Nebraska was better than last Sunday's outing against Wisconsin, and while Nebraska was able to put up some good individual challenges, the Cornhuskers weren't able to capture the close matches.

The 46th straight sellout crowd – this one 6,468 on a chilling, blustery State College day – watched Nolf go 4-for-4 on single-leg takedown attempts, one of eight wins Penn State (7-0/3-0) recorded against No. 9 Nebraska (8-3/2-2) in a 25-6 victory on Sunday.

But they have seven dual meets and two tournaments before they must fret about that. In the interim, they can sit back and watch performances like Sunday's 10-4 victory over Nebraska's Tyler Berger, a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up that wasn't all that close.

Sure, there are plenty more items on that list, but when the senior from Kittanning is sweet on his feet, the knowledgeable Penn State wrestling fan base can only wonder what the hell they're going to do without him.

Watching Jason Nolf when he's on his takedown game is just one of the many things that keeps the record of Rec Hall sellouts intact and increasing.

Such as Nolf (16-0), who's positively outstanding on his feet (and really in just about every other wrestling position as well).

He swept in on Berger for four single-leg shot, each with a different, eye-opening, crowd-gasping finish. On the first one, he held Berger in the air for about five seconds with one of Berger's left planted firmly in Nolf's stomach – much like he did against Hayden Hidlay in the 2018 NCAA finals – lowered him to the mat and foot swept him to the mat for two points.

The other three were equally impressive, but in typical Nolf fashion, he wanted more.

"Yeah, I'm not satisfied because even though I did take him down four times, I expect more out of myself," Nolf said. "I'm not upset with how hard I wrestled and my effort. I think I gave a 100-percent effort. I just had a little different mind-set, I think.

"Subconsciously, I was more focused on keeping my hands down and keeping him from darting in because I know that's his shot, he's gonna back up, back up and then try to dive in on my legs. As I was chasing him, I was trying to keep my hands down so it was kind of preventing me from getting my offense a little bit but I'll adjust and make sure I do next time."

Next time could be the Big Ten Championships. Or it could be the NCAA Championships. Or it could be both. Until then, Sanderson wants to see steady improvement from the entire team.

He credited Nebraska for being a strong team that will give other teams fits moving forward. "They're a good team, a tough team," he said. "I think we can do better, but we can’t change what we did now. We’ll just try to figure things out and move forward."

The top-ranked Nittany Lions moved past Nebraska with eight wins, but just one of the bonus-point variety – a season low. They also did it without 184-pounder Shakur Rasheed, who is "banged up." And they did that by winning the toss-up bouts, something they didn't do against Wisconsin seven days prior.

"They (Nebraska) were doing a really good of controlling ties and slowing guys down," Sanderson said. "I think they were ready for the matches. We needed to wrestle just a little … whether it’s enthusiasm or more urgency, or whatever you want to say.

"They’re very solid. Very good fundamentals. It’s great preparation for us. It gives us some things to work on all across the board. We’ll take it and get better from it."

The day's other marquee bout was at 165, where No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph trimmed No. 6 Isaiah White 2-0 on the strength of a second-period ride and third-period escape. Joseph hadn't wrestled since Jan. 2 because of an undisclosed ailment but came back strong. He last faced White in the 2018 NCAA semifinals and need an overtime takedown to win.

"Happy to be back," Joseph said. "I think the match went a little differently this time. I'd like to get to my offense more. I'm sure we're gonna be wrestling again in the future. I knew I could ride him on top, so I just tried to put a tough ride on him and it worked out best.

"He's (White) a good hand fighter, good at keeping space between whoever he's wrestling. And me, I'm kind of shorter so he's good at kind of keeping me away. He's a good wrestler. Next time I'd like to open it up a little more … we'll see what happens."

There were plenty of bouts that will have postseason seeding implications and Nebraska didn't get any of them. Asked if he expected more wins, Nebraska coach Mark Manning was short on words but long on intensity. "Yeah, 74, 41, 49 … damn right. And 65," Manning said. Whether the Huskers learned enough about Penn State to reverse some of Sunday's results, Manning said: "I don't know; we'll see."

Nebraska opened with a win at 125 when Zeke Moisey, a 2015 NCAA finalist while at West Virginia, trimmed Penn State's Devin Schnupp 6-1.

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young scored the Lions' only bonus-point victory – a season-low – by thumping Jevon Parrish 20-7 at 133. And Nick Lee and Brady Berge followed with close wins at 141 and 149, Lee 5-4 over home-state Indiana rival Chad Red and Berge 7-4 over Jordan Shearer.

"That’s a good win for Nick," Sanderson said. "I thought he could be a little sharper and finish that takedown instead of getting scored on off of a deep shot like he did there at the end. I thought he did a nice job. He did what he had to go to win the match."

After Nolf and Joseph prevailed, Mark Hall had his hands full freshman Mikey Labriola of Bethlehem Catholic. Hall won 5-3 and earned a riding time point but yielded a takedown.

Mason Manville replaced Rasheed and held his own with No. 5 Taylor Venz despite falling 7-1. "For Mason to go up two weights and to battle, it’s good for him and good for his confidence. It’s good experience for him,'' Sanderson said.

Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar closed with wins at 197 and 285. Nickal yielded a last-second takedown and only beat No. 11 Eric Schultz 8-6.

"I think Bo just wasn’t himself," Sanderson said. "He’s got to get a better warmup or make some adjustments. He will. He’s so competitive that he doesn’t want to have a match that’s close."

Cassar heated up with four third-period takedowns and stopped David Jensen 10-4.

"He thinks he take anybody down," Sanderson said. "He just has to commit to it a little bit more. That’s what he started doing. As soon as he started throwing himself in there, he started scoring those takedowns."

Penn State travels to Indiana next week to take on Purdue on Friday and Indiana on Sunday.

PENN STATE 25, NEBRASKA 6

125: Zeke Moisey, N dec Devin Schnupp 6-1

133: Roman Bravo-Young, PS maj dec Jevon Parrish 20-7.

141: Nick Lee, PS dec Chad Red 5-4.

149: Brady Berge, PS dec Jordan Shearer 7-4.

157: Jason Nolf, PS dec Tyler Berger 10-4.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS dec Isaiah White 2-0.

174: Mark Hall, PS dec Mikey Labriola 5-3.

184: Taylor Venz, N dec Mason Manville 7-1.

197: Bo Nickal, PS dec Eric Schultz 8-6.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS dec David Jensen 10-4.



