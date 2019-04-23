“I’ve been really happy with how we've run the ball all spring. So I wish obviously that we would have run it a little bit more efficiently today,” said Rahne, “but if I take all 15 practices, I was happy with how we ran the ball this spring.”

The performance, said Rahne, was not indicative of the body of work shown through the course of the spring.

Eighteen carries divvied up among five players, the Blue team accumulated just 56 yards and a touchdown with Sean Clifford ’s 11-yard carry the long run of the group. Ricky Slade , expected to be the top back for the 2019 season, finished with four carries for 10 yards while Journey Brown finished with his own 10 yards on three carries.

A vote of confidence offered to the running backs set to replace Miles Sanders, head coach James Franklin identifying Slade and Brown as having separated themselves, the comments were, in turn, an indicator of the offensive line’s development.

Welcoming Rasheed Walker and C.J. Thorpe into the mix as starters this spring, backup guard Mike Miranda sidelined through the Blue-White Game, the pair joined the trio of Michal Menet, Steven Gonzalez, and Will Fries, all returning as starters from the 2018 season.

With both Franklin and Rahne describing Thorpe as having made great strides through the spring, the consensus coming out of the Blue-White Game landed on Thorpe, Gonzalez, and Miranda likely to all share reps at the two guard spots in the fall. Specific to the battle for a starting spot and reps between Miranda and Thorpe, each on campus for their third years, Rahne indicated that the competition anticipated for the spring will carry over into the preseason.

“That's going to keep going. And I'm happy. Those guys are really, really good players,” said Rahne. “They've had some experience in games, whichever side of the ball it's on, and I think those guys can just continue to come up.”

Among the returning starters, meanwhile, the aspirations are very much the same for the offseason as the line’s newcomers.

Fries, fresh off what he also considered to be a substandard performance in the Blue-White Game, expressed confidence that improvements can continue to be made for the entirety of the group heading into preseason camp in July.

“I think there is definitely room for improvement. It was not to our standard and I think that there are definitely things we need to improve on,” said Fries. “It definitely was not what we wanted, but there were things that we did well and things that we can build off of.”

Rahne echoed the sentiment for the entirety of the offensive line.

In spite of the losses of Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates, each choosing to forgo their final seasons of eligibility in favor of beginning their NFL careers, Rahne sized up the group with confidence.

“We've got some experience,” said Rahne. “Obviously, there are still some battles to be won there at a couple of positions. But we do have some experience, and what I expect is for them to set the mentality of the offense and for us to be a physical team that can run the ball when we want to. And that's what I expect out of those guys: Finishing guys, being great in the pass protection, having a great pocket, and those sorts of things, because we have the talent and the experience to do that.”