Nittany Lions clinch eighth NCAA team championship in nine years
For the fourth year in a row, and the eighth time in the past nine years, the Penn State wrestling program has earned an NCAA team championship, mathematically eliminating its competitors before even taking the mat Saturday night.
Five wrestlers will still take to the mat Saturday night in the finals, beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, including Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal, Anthony Cassar, Mark Hall, and Vincenzo Joseph.
Additional All-Americans following their Saturday performances include Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young, and the Nittany Lions as a team hold a 32-9 overall record heading into Saturday night's session.
