“Something I noticed is that, man, teams are happy to beat us,” Harrar said. “You can hear teams, coaches saying anything. They want to beat us now during these final six games.”

For junior forward John Harrar , it has all added up to some particularly atypical experiences in each of the past two games, a 62-56 loss to Illinois on Feb. 18 followed by Sunday’s 68-60 loss at Indiana.

Securing a winning record for the season with a 76-64 win in Nebraska on Feb. 1, and locking in a .500 record in Big Ten play with a 77-61 win against Northwestern on Feb. 15, some winning milestones occurred earlier on the calendar than ever in the program’s history.

Virtually assured an NCAA Tournament appearance this year, the first for the program since 2011, Penn State basketball is admittedly in a new place.

Penn State’s position in the Big Ten standings illustrates why.



Second only to Maryland at the time of the loss to Illinois and maintaining the spot even before the trip to Bloomington, at 10-6 in the Big Ten and 20-7 overall, the Nittany Lions are still positioned third in the conference standings behind the Terrapins (12-4) and Michigan State (11-6) following the Spartans’ Tuesday win against Iowa.

As a result, the positioning of Penn State’s recent opponents in the conference standings, including Wednesday night’s matchup with Rutgers (7 p.m., BTN), has provided a stark contrast. Looking up at the Nittany Lions, each floating around a .500 Big Ten record, with opportunities dwindling, mindsets have evolved and desperation has set in.

“A hundred percent,” head coach Patrick Chambers confirmed this week. “And I've been telling our guys, look, this is game seven to Illinois, this is game seven to Indiana, and we got to be better than game seven. We got to play harder than that.”

For Illinois, the win against Penn State represented its first this month, snapping a four-game slide that knocked the Illini from their perch atop the conference standings to close out January. Backing it up with a win against Nebraska Monday, the Illini have notched a 10-6 mark and a double-bye, four-seed for the Big Ten Tournament if the season ended today.

Indiana, meanwhile, upended its own string of five losses in seven games by beating the Nittany Lions Sunday. Back at 8-8, the Hoosiers’ first .500 conference record since a Feb. 1 loss to Ohio State, Indiana sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble with four games to play.

Rocketing to a 14-5 start this season, including wins against Seton Hall, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Indiana, Rutgers has fallen off dramatically from its 7-3 start to the Big Ten. Now 9-8, with just three regular-season games left to play against the No. 16 Nittany Lions, No. 9 Maryland, and at Purdue, the Scarlet Knights are in danger of losing an NCAA Tournament bid that appeared all-but-certain just weeks ago.

An unbelievable set of motivating factors for a program that has an even longer March Madness drought than Penn State, the Knights’ streak dating all the way back to 1991, Chambers acknowledged the additional challenge his Nittany Lions will face.

“We have to know what's about to punch us in the mouth,” Chambers said. “We gotta understand that and we got to play harder than that.”

The Knights represent a particularly physical challenge along those lines.

Out-rebounding Penn State in the Jan. 7 matchup between the two teams in Piscataway, N.J., 43-36, including 11 offensive rebounds, the Knights also produced nine blocks and seven steals. Among the most foul-prone programs in the Big Ten, the Knights will bring the nation’s 17th-ranked scoring defense into the Bryce Jordan Center, allowing just 62.2 points per game this season.

Determined to learn from their recent setbacks, the Nittany Lions will take another stab at adjusting to the new reality that has befallen them.

“I told them before this stretch, this is gonna be the hardest thing we've ever tried to do,” Chambers said. “Because now we're the ones, we got the bullseye on our back, we're the quad one win. In years past, we were the hunters. Now you're the hunted. (It’s a) very different approach, a very different mindset. You got to play 10 points better.”