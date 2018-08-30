At Temple on Sept. 12, 2026

The matchups are as follows:

Penn State has announced future nonconference matchups with Temple, Villanova, Delaware, and Central Michigan through the 2027 season.

With the news of the nonconference opponent additions and the release of future Big Ten schedules on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions' future schedules now appear as follows:

2020 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Nevada

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 San Jose State

Sept. 26 Northwestern *

Oct. 3 at Michigan *

Oct. 17 Iowa *

Oct. 24 Ohio State *

Oct. 31 at Indiana *

Nov. 7 at Nebraska *

Nov. 14 Michigan State *

Nov. 21 Maryland *

Nov. 28 at Rutgers *

2021 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin *

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 9 at Iowa *

Oct. 16 Illinois *

Oct. 23 at Michigan State *

Oct. 30 Indiana *

Nov. 6 at Maryland *

Nov. 13 Michigan *

Nov. 20 at Ohio State *

Nov. 27 Rutgers *

2022 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Purdue*

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Ohio State*

Oct. 8 at Michigan*

Oct. 15 Illinois*

Oct. 29 Michigan State*

Nov. 5 at Indiana*

Nov. 12 Maryland*

Nov. 19 Minnesota*

Nov. 26 at Rutgers*

One non-conference game to be scheduled

2023 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 West VirginiaSept. 9 Delaware

Sept. 16 at Illinois*

Sept. 23 at Northwestern*

Oct. 7 Indiana*

Oct. 14 at Michigan State*

Oct. 21 at Ohio State*

Oct. 28 Iowa*

Nov. 4 Michigan*

Nov. 18 Rutgers*

Nov. 25 at Maryland*

One non-conference game to be scheduled

2024 Penn State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 at West Virginia

Sept. 7 Bowling Green

Sept. 14 at Rutgers*

Oct. 5 Maryland*

Oct. 12 Illinois*

Oct. 19 at Wisconsin*

Oct. 26 Nebraska*

Nov. 9 Ohio State*

Nov. 16 at Michigan*

Nov. 23 at Indiana*

Nov. 30 Michigan State*

One non-conference game to be scheduled

2025 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 6 Virginia Tech

Sept. 13 Villanova

Sept. 20 Rutgers*

Sept. 27 at Illinois*

Oct. 4 Purdue*

Oct. 18 at Maryland*

Oct. 25 at Minnesota*

Nov. 1 Indiana*

Nov. 15 at Ohio State*

Nov. 22 Michigan*

Nov. 29 at Michigan State*

One non-conference game to be scheduled