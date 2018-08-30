Nittany Lions build on future schedules
Penn State has announced future nonconference matchups with Temple, Villanova, Delaware, and Central Michigan through the 2027 season.
The matchups are as follows:
Temple:
At Temple on Sept. 12, 2026
Home on Sept. 18, 2027
Villanova:
Home on Sept. 25, 2021
Home on Sept. 13, 2025
Delaware:
Home on Sept. 9, 2023
Home on Sept. 11, 2027
Central Michigan:
Home on Sept. 24, 2022
With the news of the nonconference opponent additions and the release of future Big Ten schedules on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions' future schedules now appear as follows:
2020 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Nevada
Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech
Sept. 19 San Jose State
Sept. 26 Northwestern *
Oct. 3 at Michigan *
Oct. 17 Iowa *
Oct. 24 Ohio State *
Oct. 31 at Indiana *
Nov. 7 at Nebraska *
Nov. 14 Michigan State *
Nov. 21 Maryland *
Nov. 28 at Rutgers *
2021 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin *
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 9 at Iowa *
Oct. 16 Illinois *
Oct. 23 at Michigan State *
Oct. 30 Indiana *
Nov. 6 at Maryland *
Nov. 13 Michigan *
Nov. 20 at Ohio State *
Nov. 27 Rutgers *
2022 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 3 at Purdue*
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Ohio State*
Oct. 8 at Michigan*
Oct. 15 Illinois*
Oct. 29 Michigan State*
Nov. 5 at Indiana*
Nov. 12 Maryland*
Nov. 19 Minnesota*
Nov. 26 at Rutgers*
One non-conference game to be scheduled
2023 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 West VirginiaSept. 9 Delaware
Sept. 16 at Illinois*
Sept. 23 at Northwestern*
Oct. 7 Indiana*
Oct. 14 at Michigan State*
Oct. 21 at Ohio State*
Oct. 28 Iowa*
Nov. 4 Michigan*
Nov. 18 Rutgers*
Nov. 25 at Maryland*
One non-conference game to be scheduled
2024 Penn State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 at West Virginia
Sept. 7 Bowling Green
Sept. 14 at Rutgers*
Oct. 5 Maryland*
Oct. 12 Illinois*
Oct. 19 at Wisconsin*
Oct. 26 Nebraska*
Nov. 9 Ohio State*
Nov. 16 at Michigan*
Nov. 23 at Indiana*
Nov. 30 Michigan State*
One non-conference game to be scheduled
2025 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 6 Virginia Tech
Sept. 13 Villanova
Sept. 20 Rutgers*
Sept. 27 at Illinois*
Oct. 4 Purdue*
Oct. 18 at Maryland*
Oct. 25 at Minnesota*
Nov. 1 Indiana*
Nov. 15 at Ohio State*
Nov. 22 Michigan*
Nov. 29 at Michigan State*
One non-conference game to be scheduled