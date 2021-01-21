Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry understood his team's most recent outings were unlikely to reverse a winless start to the Big Ten schedule. Shrinking from a start to the season in which four of its first five opponents were held to fewer than 70 points, the Nittany Lions had more recently failed to keep anyone under 79 in each of its past four outings. The result was the continuation of a losing streak that began on Dec. 13 with a loss at Michigan and extended through four more conference games leading into a Thursday evening tip with Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions' effort Thursday night proved as much, limiting Rutgers to just 24 points in the first half in a 75-67, wire-to-wire win. It marked the program's first in the Big Ten this season, lifting Penn State to a 4-6 mark for the season and 1-5 in conference play while sending Rutgers to its fifth-straight loss at 7-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. "I thought our guys really looked connected today. We really defended as a team. This was our best defensive game," Ferry said. "We were locked in. We played disciplined. We played without fouling. And we rebounded the ball. We've been talking about that for a while now. The key has been defending and rebounding, and not fouling. And for us to come out and do it, and then win, I think the guys are really excited about it and you get the buy-in."

Seth Lundy finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Penn State's win over Rutgers Thursday night.

Most recently dropping a 79-65 decision at Illinois, a virtual back-to-back after an 80-72 loss Sunday afternoon at Purdue in a restart from a 17-day hiatus due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the program, Penn State refocused its energies to the defensive end of the floor. And against a Rutgers program lagging as one of the Big Ten's most inconsistent offenses, riding a four-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's matchup, Penn State found what it'd recently been missing. More active on both ends of the floor than in either performance this calendar year, the Nittany Lions swarmed the Scarlet Knights defensively, holding the visitors to a 1 of 7 clip from beyond the arc and, more importantly, forcing them into eight turnovers. Taking advantage with 10 points off of those turnovers and earning a 22-13 rebounding edge thanks in part to six offensive boards in the half, Penn State needed just 6 minutes, 39 seconds to build its first double-digit lead of the game as Izaiah Brockington poured in eight of the Lions' first 13 points. Largely waffling between a 10-12 point advantage through the rest of the half, the first 10 minutes of the second half were equally electric for the Nittany Lions. With Myreon Jones returning to action from first-half foul trouble to score their first six points of the second frame, Penn State lead by as many as 18 before Rutgers finally found its footing offensively. Stuck at 36 with just 10:30 remaining, the Knights were jolted alive by Ron Harper Jr., who snapped into action after a 4-point first half to score nine in the ensuing four minutes. Part of a scoring barrage that saw Rutgers reel off 31 points in the game's last quarter of action, the Nittany Lions suddenly found themselves in a closer game.