Ohio State will once again return to Whiteout conditions when it visits Penn State in two weeks.

Announced Monday, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will square off for a nationally televised 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Nittany Lions last knocked off the then No. 2-ranked Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016, also in front of a Whiteout crowd. With the Buckeyes leading, 21-17, with 4:30 left to play, Marcus Allen blocked an Ohio State field goal which was then scooped up by Grant Haley and returned for a touchdown.

The win helped propel Penn State to its first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.