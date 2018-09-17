Nittany Lions, Buckeyes set for primetime clash
Ohio State will once again return to Whiteout conditions when it visits Penn State in two weeks.
Announced Monday, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will square off for a nationally televised 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 29.
The Nittany Lions last knocked off the then No. 2-ranked Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016, also in front of a Whiteout crowd. With the Buckeyes leading, 21-17, with 4:30 left to play, Marcus Allen blocked an Ohio State field goal which was then scooped up by Grant Haley and returned for a touchdown.
The win helped propel Penn State to its first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.
The Nittany Lions return to action for a Friday night, 9 p.m. kick at Illinois, while Urban Meyer returns to the Buckeyes' sideline for the first time since serving a three-game suspension on Saturday when they host Tulane at 3:30 p.m.