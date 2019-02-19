Led by 29 points from junior forward Lamar Stevens and another 21-point effort from true freshman Rasir Bolton, the Nittany Lions produced a 95-71 win over Nebraska. Penn State’s 95 points were the most scored in regulation in a Big Ten game in the program’s history.

“It's really hard to play when you're up 20,” said Chambers. “The guys look at the scoreboard and you lose focus a little bit, especially with a young team that we have.”

Unlike any other game on the Nittany Lions’ 2018-19 slate, this was one in which Penn State held a monster lead. And Chambers and the Nittany Lions, they intended to keep it.

To get there, the Nittany Lions relied on a combination of stout halfcourt defense in the first half and a flat-out scoring contest in the second.

Building a double-digit lead by the midpoint of the first half, the Nittany Lions saw their advantage grow to 44-25 heading to the locker room as Nebraska struggled to get anything going. Led only by nine points from James Palmer and another eight from Isaiah Roby, Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said his group managed Penn State’s three-quarter court press well, but simply could not produce on the offensive end.

Instead, the Huskers knocked down 12 of 30 shots from the floor (to Penn State’s 17 of 34) while being held to an 0 for 6 clip from beyond-the-arc.

“Pat always has them ready to play hard and physical, and so their defense didn't surprise me a lot. I thought we were good against their press. We organized well and attacked,” said Miles. “And then we weren't as good just in the straight halfcourt later. But one of the guys described our performance as ‘lackadaisical’ in the first half. And when the guys self-describe it like that, it's usually a problem.”

It was.

Coming out with a 5-0 run on a quick 3-pointer, steal, and trip to the free throw line, Nebraska offered up its best attempt to quickly whittle the score back to something manageable.

A key Myles Dread 3-pointer (9 points on 3 of 5 shooting from deep) and a Stevens and-one were enough to trade punches with Nebraska, though, and any remaining threat from the visitors seemed to dissipate.

Meanwhile, Penn State's crisp offensive performance of the first half continued to blossom in the second. Shooting 62.1 percent from the floor and 71.4 (5 of 7) from beyond-the-arc, the Nittany Lions took full advantage of the shots earned from a mere seven-turnover performance.

Keeping the lead at 20-or more through the rest of the game, a Myreon Jones 3-pointer at the 2:04 mark gave the Nittany Lions their biggest advantage of the evening at 29 points.

“It became a scoring match. He tried to muck it up and press and he did exactly what I would have done. ‘Let's press and let's see if we can get them to turn the ball over’ like we did at Purdue and maybe get some easy ones,” said Chambers. “And we didn't turn the ball over. We settled down.

“I thought that was the biggest thing. We did not turn the ball over. We were able to get shots, and fortunately tonight the shots were going.”

Penn State (10-16 overall, 3-12 Big Ten) return to action Saturday at Illinois (10-16, 6-9). The game will tip at noon and air on BTN.