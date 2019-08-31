It was a very different start than last year, when the Lions needed overtime to put away Appalachian State. But what exactly this game portends for the rest of the season is very much an open question. Idaho, which last year dropped down to the Football Championship Subdivision, has fared badly in its recent meetings with major-conference opponents. The Vandals have now played five Power Five teams since 2016 and have lost those games by a combined score of 325-58.

“Obviously, a lot of guys got a lot of really good experience,” coach James Franklin said. “Overall, it was a really good game for us, a really good opening game. There’s a lot of stuff we’re going to need to look at on film and get better at, but it’s a good start.”

The Nittany Lions defeated Idaho, 79-7, on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, scoring more points than they’d scored in a game since defeating Cincinnati, 81-0, in 1991. The Vandals were no match for a Penn State team that sports one of the country’s more heavily hyped defenses and a stable of promising young running backs and wide receivers, among other assets. The Lions owned a 528-yard edge in total offense, amassing 35 first downs to Idaho’s five.

One year after playing an unexpectedly dramatic opener, Penn State launched its 2019 season with a game that was almost entirely drama-free.

THE GOOD

• As expected, Penn State’s defense was dominant, especially up front. The Nittany Lions seemingly had Idaho trapped in third-and-long all afternoon. They finished with seven sacks, with all but one being supplied by defensive linemen. Yetur Gross-Matos was his usual disruptive self, finishing with 2.5 sacks. The standout junior played a major role in Idaho’s 1-for-15 performance on third-down conversions.

“I thought we played shutout football on defense even though the scoreboard doesn’t necessarily show that,” Franklin said.







• The Lions rushed for 331 yards, with true freshman Devyn Ford accounting for 81 of those yards on a second-quarter touchdown sprint down the left sideline. Playing his first college game, Ford ended up leading the Lions in rushing with 107 yards on just six carries, but he was wasn’t the only star. All five of the running backs who played vs. Idaho scored touchdowns.

“It seemed like they played really well based on statistics and just the flow of the game,” Franklin said. “The other thing I would say is that Sean [Clifford] was pretty comfortable in the pocket most of the night, and that was the O-line playing well, but it was also the young backs. Young backs can miss a blitz pickup, but I thought they played well from that perspective.”







• Clifford was a little inconsistent early, but he settled in and ended up throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. “The first two drives, he missed some throws, was inaccurate. His feet were probably a little antsy,” Franklin said. “But I thought after that – and he even admitted that to me – he really settled down and got comfortable. I thought he managed the game really well. His stats weren’t gaudy, but he played well.”





• Kicker Jordan Stout certainly lived up to his advance billing. The Virginia Tech transfer’s first two kickoffs sailed out the back of the end zone, and none of his 13 kickoffs on the afternoon were returned. He also hit a 53-yard field goal.

“He had a really good game for us,” Franklin said.







• The Lions only had three penalties – not bad for an opener. Idaho, by contrast, had 10.





THE BAD

• Tight end Pat Freiermuth was injured on a goal line hit late in the second quarter and headed to the locker room to be examined. Nick Bowers started the second half, and Freiermuth didn’t return to the field. The game was well in hand by halftime, so it’s possible the coaching staff was just playing it safe with one of their top offensive playmakers. But needless to say, it would be a big blow if Freiermuth is forced to miss any significant time. Franklin declined to comment after the game on the sophomore’s status.





• Although the stat sheet was filled with glowing numbers, there was one entry that did not sit well with Franklin: The Lions were 1 of 8 on third-down conversion attempts.

“We’ve got to get better on third down,” he said. “We weren’t as good as we need to be, and obviously that will be an emphasis as we continue to move forward.”







• The Nittany Lions had some problems dealing with Idaho punter Cade Coffey. His rugby-style line-drive punts were all kinds of ugly, but they frequently forced K.J. Hamler to backtrack to field the ball. The redshirt sophomore did have a 25-yard return in the first half, but he wasn’t able to do much otherwise.

“They obviously had a plan where they weren’t going to let K.J. win the game,” Franklin said.

That plan worked. And backup punt returner Mac Hippenhammer had even more trouble than Hamler. He mishandled one of Coffey’s knuckleballs, giving the Vandals possession at the Penn State 25-yard line and setting up their only touchdown. Later, he fumbled after fielding a punt cleanly. PSU recovered that one, but the miscues can’t help but give pause, since the Lions aren’t likely to find themselves with too many 50- or 60-point cushions going forward.





• The problem with this game was the same problem that surfaces whenever a good Top-25 team plays an FCS opponent: Did we learn all that much? The Nittany Lions were supposed to dominate Idaho, and they did. They put up 79 points and even after that scoring deluge, it’s probably fair to say they left some points on the field. But Fresno State scored 79 against the Vandals last year, and Florida scored 63. It’ll take an FBS opponent or two (or three) to give us a better idea of where things stand.





Which brings us to…





LOOKING AHEAD

The nonconference campaign continues next week with a visit from Buffalo. The Bulls opened their season this past Thursday with a comfortable 38-10 victory over Robert Morris. New starting quarterback Matt Meyers threw for only 69 yards on 5-of-10 passing, but his modest stat line didn’t much matter against the Colonials, because seven Buffalo ball-carriers combined to rush for 285 yards.

Will it matter this week, though? Meyers is the first freshman in nearly three decades to start a season opener for the Bulls, and he’s got fewer than a dozen career passing attempts heading into a prime time showcase in Beaver Stadium.

If the Nittany Lions’ performance against Idaho is any indication, Meyers is not going to have the luxury of easing into FBS-level competition.