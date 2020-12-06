BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nittany Lions blow late lead, drop 98-92 OT decision to Seton Hall

“It should have been a game that we won. It's on all of us. We got to keep getting better, we got to learn from this, and watch the tape, and we got to be able to put games away, especially when you're up eight with two minutes to go.”

“Really disappointing loss,” Ferry said. “For as poorly as we played defensively, we're still up eight, with two minutes to go in a game, and that's a game that you have to win. Up eight, two minutes ago, we should have won that game in regulation.

Leading 84-76 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, the Nittany Lions had to emerge with a win against the Pirates and did not.

Welcoming a Seton Hall (2-3) team that had played a barrage of games leading into Sunday night’s matchup, losing at Rhode Island Dec. 2, then to Oregon in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, the Nittany Lions initially took advantage.

Playing what Ferry described as a “fantastic” first 15 minutes of basketball, the Nittany Lions (2-1) built a 29-10 lead on the back of a 16-point run midway through the first half. Even as the Pirates steadied themselves and Sandro Mamukelashvili finally got on the board with a layup at the 8:34 mark, the Nittany Lions continued to trade punches to hold a 19-point advantage with 4:54 left to play in the half.

It wouldn’t last.

Though Seth Lundy managed a 3-pointer to staunch the bleeding with under a minute to play, the Pirates reeled off a 13-5 run themselves to head to the locker rooms trailing only 45-34. The break did nothing to reverse the trend of the final five minutes of the first half as Seton Hall whittled the Nittany Lions’ lead to evaporation when Myles Cale knocked down an open 3-pointer to go ahead 54-53 to cap a run of 10-straight made baskets, including a 3-for-3 start from beyond-the-arc after going 1-of-12 in the first half.

“I really thought that the momentum at the end of the first half kind of carried over to the second half. They came out as the aggressor,” Ferry said. “We didn't have the ability to get that stop to get going. But again, with that said guys, we're still up eight with two minutes to go. We gotta win that game.”

Describing Penn State’s regression as one in which the team collectively got away from its unselfish play into something he called “selfish basketball,” on both ends of the court, Ferry and the Nittany Lions managed to keep the Pirates at arm’s length through much of the middle of the second half. Paced by a variety of scorers, the Nittany Lions again finishing with six players in double-figures including a team-high 23 from sophomore Seth Lundy, the effort wasn’t enough as Mamukelashvili got particularly hot with 17 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, including an 8-of-10 mark from the free-throw line.

“I thought it was a little bit on both sides of the ball. We lost our team defensive philosophy,” Ferry said. “I thought we were making really great, simple plays, and I think guys maybe were not making that extra pass or trying to get in the lanes themselves to score, where I thought we were doing the stuff the right way earlier. So I thought that's what really hurt us at the end of the second half.”

In overtime, the Lions’ fortunes fared similarly to their struggles at the end of regulation. Though able to take a 3-point lead on a couple of Lundy spot-ups, a pair of Cale free throws and a split trip for Mamukelashvili tied it at 89-89. Once Reynolds knocked down a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to play, and transfer guard Sam Sessoms missed the first of two free throws on the other end in a chance to tie the game, the Nittany Lions would get no closer the rest of the way as the Pirates built their lead at the free-throw line.

“You're disappointed, obviously, but we got to learn from it too. You can see how dynamic we can be as a team when we play the right way and then when we don't, you can see what happens as well,” Ferry said. “I think everybody's a little frustrated, everybody's disappointed. We haven't had a ton of games, but this is a game with the experienced group we have, we should have been able to put that away.

“We were up eight. And then within 10 seconds, they came down and hit a three. We take that three away, contested, miss, rebound, the game's over. But we didn't do it, and we left the game alive and then we gave them a chance to win.”

The Nittany Lions return to action Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge nightcap at Virginia Tech (9 p.m., ESPNU).