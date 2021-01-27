This time, it was Duane Washington who plunged the dagger through the Nittany Lions’ hearts. Mounting a ferocious comeback from a deep hole at No. 13 Ohio State Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions built a late lead through a dominating, relentless second-half effort. And were it not for Washington’s 3-pointer, like many late crucial buckets leveled against Penn State in more than half its losses this season, that effort might have been enough. Instead, the Nittany Lions again found themselves on the losing end of a close decision, 83-79, this time to the Buckeyes. The loss sends Penn State to 5-7 on the season with a 2-6 mark against Big Ten opponents, breaking the Nittany Lions’ recent string of back-to-back wins in the process. A fourth loss this season in which the Nittany Lions held a lead with less than three minutes left to play in regulation, interim head coach Jim Ferry lamented the frequency in which big shots have seemed to fall for opponents. “We have given up a three (late) in almost each one of those games. I think if we take away that three, even if it's just a two, it could be a totally different story,” Ferry said. “Last time I think it was we didn't get a great shot at the end. We got great shots at the end. Maybe we didn't get the stop we needed. “But that was a great college basketball game. You gotta give credit to Ohio State for making one more play than we did.”





Seth Lundy finished with a game-high 26 points for the Nittany Lions in the loss Wednesday in Columbus. (AP Images)

The Nittany Lions weren’t without their opportunities late. Charging back from a deficit that grew to as many as 11 points in the first half, spurred on by an aggressive defensive performance from Jamari Wheeler and a constant battle by big man John Harrar (15 pts, 10 reb), the Nittany Lions quickly took their first lead of the game, 49-46, on a Myreon Jones 3-pointer with 15:21 left to play. Able to trade punches with the Buckeyes through the midsection of the second half, the Lions’ aggressive play on both ends of the floor helped to create foul trouble for themselves, Trent Buttrick and Izaiah Brockington (18 pts) each picking up four, as well as the Buckeyes, who saw starting forward Kyle Young foul out for the first time in his career and sixth-man guard C.J. Walker also disqualified after 26 minutes of action. The result was a Penn State advantage that grew to 70-62 on a Brockington 3-pointer with 8:14 to play, though big man E.J. Liddell (22 pts, 7 reb) helped cut it to 71-68 as the Nittany Lions went cold shooting. Ripping off a string of six consecutive misses from the floor, exacerbated by a 3 of 6 stretch from the free-throw line, the Lions were at last redeemed by Myles Dread’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 2:57 to play to retake a 76-74 lead. In a lapse from the harried defensive effort that had brought them to that juncture, though, Washington’s ensuing 3-pointer just 29 seconds later swung the pendulum back in the hosts’ favor.