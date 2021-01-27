Nittany Lions battle No. 13 Buckeyes but fall short in upset bid, 83-79
This time, it was Duane Washington who plunged the dagger through the Nittany Lions’ hearts.
Mounting a ferocious comeback from a deep hole at No. 13 Ohio State Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions built a late lead through a dominating, relentless second-half effort. And were it not for Washington’s 3-pointer, like many late crucial buckets leveled against Penn State in more than half its losses this season, that effort might have been enough.
Instead, the Nittany Lions again found themselves on the losing end of a close decision, 83-79, this time to the Buckeyes. The loss sends Penn State to 5-7 on the season with a 2-6 mark against Big Ten opponents, breaking the Nittany Lions’ recent string of back-to-back wins in the process.
A fourth loss this season in which the Nittany Lions held a lead with less than three minutes left to play in regulation, interim head coach Jim Ferry lamented the frequency in which big shots have seemed to fall for opponents.
“We have given up a three (late) in almost each one of those games. I think if we take away that three, even if it's just a two, it could be a totally different story,” Ferry said. “Last time I think it was we didn't get a great shot at the end. We got great shots at the end. Maybe we didn't get the stop we needed.
“But that was a great college basketball game. You gotta give credit to Ohio State for making one more play than we did.”
The Nittany Lions weren’t without their opportunities late.
Charging back from a deficit that grew to as many as 11 points in the first half, spurred on by an aggressive defensive performance from Jamari Wheeler and a constant battle by big man John Harrar (15 pts, 10 reb), the Nittany Lions quickly took their first lead of the game, 49-46, on a Myreon Jones 3-pointer with 15:21 left to play. Able to trade punches with the Buckeyes through the midsection of the second half, the Lions’ aggressive play on both ends of the floor helped to create foul trouble for themselves, Trent Buttrick and Izaiah Brockington (18 pts) each picking up four, as well as the Buckeyes, who saw starting forward Kyle Young foul out for the first time in his career and sixth-man guard C.J. Walker also disqualified after 26 minutes of action.
The result was a Penn State advantage that grew to 70-62 on a Brockington 3-pointer with 8:14 to play, though big man E.J. Liddell (22 pts, 7 reb) helped cut it to 71-68 as the Nittany Lions went cold shooting. Ripping off a string of six consecutive misses from the floor, exacerbated by a 3 of 6 stretch from the free-throw line, the Lions were at last redeemed by Myles Dread’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 2:57 to play to retake a 76-74 lead. In a lapse from the harried defensive effort that had brought them to that juncture, though, Washington’s ensuing 3-pointer just 29 seconds later swung the pendulum back in the hosts’ favor.
“I thought our defense was pretty good in spurts. The way we started the game was not very good. They beat us to loose balls, were offensive rebounding on us. I thought we got significantly better,” Ferry said. “When we took that lead, we were locked in. They had a hard time scoring on us, we were rebounding the ball, we were getting out and playing in transition. Liddell making big baskets for them and Duane Washington hitting that huge three, I thought those were big plays.”
Even so, Seth Lundy’s 3-pointer with 2:07 left to play (26 points) again gave the Nittany Lions’ their sixth lead of the game. It would prove to be their last, though, as a rough stretch for the game’s leading scorer was soon to follow. With Lundy sending Justice Sueing (13 pts, 10 reb) to the free-throw line the next possession, the Buckeyes first tied the game at 79-79, then took advantage of a Lundy turnover in the post to take an 81-79 lead, again at the free-throw line, with less than a minute to play.
All part of a remarkable 20 of 21 clip from the charity stripe, juxtaposed with Penn State’s mark of 18 of 24 and crucially just 11 of 16 in the second half, it amounted to be the difference as Lundy’s missed 3-pointer out of a timeout, and Myreon Jones’ (10 pts) step-through, uncontested floater to even the score with three seconds to play, both hit back iron.
“I give our guys credit. That's why we just huddled up, let's go, and get on to the next one, because we did a lot of really good things to win this basketball game, to put ourselves in position to win it, and we executed,” Ferry said. “You can't control the shots going in, but you can control the focus and the concentration and the effort to execute, and I thought they did a fantastic job of that. We got two really good shots. I thought some ticky-tack fouls might have hurt us in that game. But I give our guys a lot of credit.
“This is tough, tough really good Ohio State team and obviously, you're one play away from winning it. But we can say that about the Indiana game and the Seton Hall game too, so we're gonna keep doing it. We're gonna keep doing it. These guys deserve every opportunity to win games and they keep putting themselves in a position to, and we're going to just keep getting better and we're gonna win these games. We will. We have a bunch coming up, and a bunch of opportunities for us.”
The Nittany Lions will return to the hardwood Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host No. 14-ranked Wisconsin (12-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) at the Bryce Jordan Center in the first of back-to-backs against the Badgers. The game will be broadcast on the BTN.
Tip-in: Down sixth-man Sam Sessoms due to an unspecified leg injury, his status was updated as a "hopeful" participant against the Badgers on Saturday.
