“Their team plays really well at home,” Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. They really jumped us in the second half. I thought that was the difference. That first eight minutes in the second half, we couldn't really recover. They play with great energy and passion. They made all the right plays.”

Falling behind and out of reach, Penn State could never catch up to No. 18 Iowa the rest of the way, falling 77-68.

Facing Iowa for an 11 a.m. CST start at Carver-Hawkeye, the No. 16 Nittany Lions secured an 8-point advantage with time dwindling on the first half thanks to hot shooting from freshman forward Seth Lundy.

To that point, it had been the Nittany Lions that were making all of the plays.

Building a 30-22 lead with 6:10 to play in the first half on Curtis Jones’ 3-pointer, the Nittany Lions went cold on both ends of the floor. Gouged by Luka Garza (25 pts), Joe Wieskamp (13) and C.J. Fredrick (13), who returned for the first time in four games due to an ankle injury, the Hawkeyes (20-9 overall, 11-7 Big Ten) produced a 20-4 run that spanned the end of the first half and the opening minutes of the second and, effectively put the game out of reach.

Going cold from the floor in the same span, the Nittany Lions (21-8, 11-7) could only find points at the free throw line to disrupt Iowa’s momentum, one-and-done trips combining with a rash of turnovers to extend Iowa’s lead to 53-40 before reaching the U12 media timeout.

“I think they just played a little tougher at that stretch,” Chambers said. “At this point in the season, it's all mindset. It's all mental conditioning and mental fitness, if you can plow through. Guys are banged up. Guys are sore. But that should be no excuse when you're fighting for a lot of things right now.”

Falling for the third time in four games, the Nittany Lions’ mettle is being tested in the season’s home stretch leading into both the conference tournament and a virtually assured at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first in nearly a decade.

Losing all of the hustle battles to the hosts, including rebounds (45-41), points in the paint (38-30), second-chance points (12-10), and turnovers (in spite of a 10-10 line in the box score, Penn State’s pressure creating four in the final minutes with the game out of hand), the Nittany Lions both shot worse (42.4 to 37.1 percent) and didn’t play as hard than the Hawkeyes.

The return of Myreon Jones, Penn State's second-leading scorer back from a six-game absence due to illness, also didn't generate much of a boost.

Back in the lineup and coming off the bench to play 23 minutes, the sophomore guard hit on just 2 of 9 shots and was held scoreless on three attempts from 3. Said Chambers, "We need to get Myreon going. You know, he's been out for almost a month and he was definitely rusty today. So he got some good minutes and we'll keep working at it."

Unable to threaten the hosts the rest of the way, only a late Nittany Lion offensive spurt reducing an Iowa lead that bulged to 17 points with 4 minutes to play, Penn State’s challenges were made worse by two technical fouls assessed to Jamari Wheeler and Mike Watkins. Arguing personal fouls, the losses of composure prompted concern from Chambers in his postgame comments.

“Look, the league is so good, so relentless, so suffocating, especially on the road. I know we've had some really good road wins this year. And we'll learn from this. We're going to watch film, we're going to get better,” he said. “I think we let the emotions get to us a little bit. We can't get technical fouls and hurt ourselves and hurt our teammates. So we'll learn from that. We'll get better. We'll keep it in check. And we'll get ourselves ready for Tuesday night.”

Falling out of the double-bye conversation for Big Ten Tournament with the loss, the Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to re-enter it when they host Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) at the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.