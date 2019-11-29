Facing Syracuse Friday in the NIT Season Tip-Off consolation round, Penn State built a 15-point lead, saw it evaporate into a tie in the second half, then battled through it to finish off the Orange in an 85-64 win. The Nittany Lions improved to 6-1 on the 2019-20 season with the win while the Orange fell to 4-3.

A 21-point second-half lead wasn't enough for the Nittany Lions to close out with a win against Ole Miss Wednesday evening in Brooklyn.

The Nittany Lions did as much by jumping out to a 22-7 lead in the first half, spurred on by a Myles Dread 3-pointer at the 7:58 mark. The Lions' biggest lead of the game, it wouldn't last as the Orange battled back through the remainder of the period, cutting the deficit to 34-27 with a Marek Dolezaj bucket just before the buzzer.

Penn State's grip on the lead in the second half was just as tenuous as it finished in the first, held without a field goal for more than three minutes until Lamar Stevens knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 35-35 tie. Soon after, a Curtis Jones 3-pointer boosted Penn State back to a 41-35 lead with 15:42 left in regulation.

Though the Orange and Nittany Lions would trade punches, Penn State breaking through Syracuse's zone defense but unable to get stops defensively itself, a Seth Lundy 3-pointer in front of an expiring shot clock finally pushed Penn State to a double-digit lead with 4:37 left to play.

The Nittany Lions finished the final three minutes on a 15-4 run to secure the win.

Penn State will face Wake Forest (5-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 9:15 p.m. tip (ESPNU).