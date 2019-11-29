News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 21:03:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Nittany Lions battle, bounce back in 85-64 win against Syracuse

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

A 21-point second-half lead wasn't enough for the Nittany Lions to close out with a win against Ole Miss Wednesday evening in Brooklyn.

Facing Syracuse Friday in the NIT Season Tip-Off consolation round, Penn State built a 15-point lead, saw it evaporate into a tie in the second half, then battled through it to finish off the Orange in an 85-64 win. The Nittany Lions improved to 6-1 on the 2019-20 season with the win while the Orange fell to 4-3.

Mike Watkins helped pace the Nittany Lions inside with 15 points and 15 rebounds against Syracuse.
Mike Watkins helped pace the Nittany Lions inside with 15 points and 15 rebounds against Syracuse. (AP Images)

The Nittany Lions did as much by jumping out to a 22-7 lead in the first half, spurred on by a Myles Dread 3-pointer at the 7:58 mark. The Lions' biggest lead of the game, it wouldn't last as the Orange battled back through the remainder of the period, cutting the deficit to 34-27 with a Marek Dolezaj bucket just before the buzzer.

Penn State's grip on the lead in the second half was just as tenuous as it finished in the first, held without a field goal for more than three minutes until Lamar Stevens knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 35-35 tie. Soon after, a Curtis Jones 3-pointer boosted Penn State back to a 41-35 lead with 15:42 left in regulation.

Though the Orange and Nittany Lions would trade punches, Penn State breaking through Syracuse's zone defense but unable to get stops defensively itself, a Seth Lundy 3-pointer in front of an expiring shot clock finally pushed Penn State to a double-digit lead with 4:37 left to play.

The Nittany Lions finished the final three minutes on a 15-4 run to secure the win.

Penn State will face Wake Forest (5-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 9:15 p.m. tip (ESPNU).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}