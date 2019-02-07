“We'll learn from this,” said Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers. “Obviously, we're not happy with losing. There are no moral victories. But I felt like we got better tonight.”

Icing the game at the free throw line on the other end of the floor, Jackson put the game out of reach and sent the Nittany Lions to a 74-70 loss.

With no Buckeyes in his path, Bolton kissed the ball off the glass backboard, only to watch helplessly as it caught back iron, rolled halfway around the rim, and finally fell into the hands of Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson.

The clock dwindling in seconds as his Nittany Lions trailed by a bucket at Ohio State, the true freshman guard elevated for the easy right-handed layup.

Rasir Bolton turned the corner to the baseline and raced toward the basket.

To get better, the Nittany Lions had to overcome a shaky start.



Though Josh Reaves was electric from the jump, producing an 8-2 early lead for the Nittany Lions on his own in the first 2:49, Penn State soon found itself on the wrong end of a 21-1 Ohio State run.

Falling behind by as many as 15 points at the 5:17 mark left in the first half, however, the Nittany Lions responded. Closing the half with a 9-0 run, what’d been an Ohio State blowout turned into a 34-31 game, the Buckeyes holding the slight advantage.

The start of the second half would look much the same. While Penn State was able to keep pace early, an explosive Ohio State run with back-to-back 3-pointers from Luther Mohammad and Keyshawn Woods sent the Nittany Lions behind 46-37.

Again finding a jolt of energy, this time from Bolton in the form of a completed and-one followed by a 3-pointer, the Nittany Lions strung together a 12-0 run of their own. The burst gave Penn State its first lead since the game’s early moments, one that would trade back and forth between the two teams in the ensuing minutes of the second half.

“We got down 15. We went down again in the second half,” said Chambers. “And we just kept fighting back.”

Thanks in large part to a suffocating defensive effort, one that produced 18 Ohio State turnovers for the game and 22 points off those turnovers to the Nittany Lions, Penn State again took a 70-69 lead with 1:34 left to play. Overcoming a circus C.J. Jackson shot and a subsequent flagrant foul called against John Harrar as he fought under the basket for a rebound, the Nittany Lions couldn’t sustain the brief advantage.

Falling behind 71-70 on the ensuing Ohio State possession, Penn State’s next trip up the floor produced an odd sequence. A missed shot careening out of bounds, Penn State retained possession.

However, though the original game clock, shot clock expiration would have been at 33.4 seconds, while the original out of bounds call was at 33.8 seconds. After a review, the officials reset the game clock to 34.3 seconds, but due to Big Ten rules, without the addition of more than a second to the game clock, the shot clock maintains whatever seconds or fractions of seconds were originally remaining.

As a result, when Lamar Stevens sent home a bucket with 33.8 seconds left to play, video review deemed that the shot clock had already expired at 33.9 seconds.

Even so, fouling nearly immediately on Ohio State’s inbounds, only one of two made Buckeye free throws on the other end left the Nittany Lions with Bolton’s prime opportunity.

“I’m really proud of the leadership of Lamar Stevens, Josh Reaves,” said Chambers. “We had our chances. We fouled a little too much obviously from the disparity in free throws (29 to 18 attempted). But we gotta learn how to play hard and together without fouling. And then we gotta be able to finish games.

“I thought we got some really good looks down the stretch. Execution was outstanding by Rasir Bolton, Josh, Lamar, the five guys that finished the game.”

The Nittany Lions (8-15 overall, 1-11 Big Ten) return to action Tuesday when they host No. 7 Michigan (8:30 p.m., BTN) at the Bryce Jordan Center.