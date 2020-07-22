In the absence of organized basketball until the team’s return to informal workouts this summer, Penn State men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers tried on a new professional hat in June.

Still following social distancing protocols as a program, the Nittany Lions’ head coach spent three weeks appearing as a virtual talk show host. Dubbed “Behind The Climb,” the 45-minute weekly program saw Chambers respond to fan questions and welcome a variety of notable guests relevant to the program.

Among them were new Denver Nuggets general manager and former Nittany Lion center Calvin Booth, six-year NBA journeyman point guard Tim Frazier, bestselling author and organizational leader Jon Gordon, new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, and current Penn State junior shooting guard Myles Dread, each of whom spoke with Chambers at length for the three-episode show.

Of particular note, Dread detailed the newly initiated voluntary workouts that he was participating in with teammates, and the new normal it represented as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape even basic daily tasks.

“First and foremost, you better be wearing that mask everywhere you go. You always got to have your gaiter on,” Dread said, noting the constant reminders pushed on players. “It's just really important for not only yourself but the people who you're going to be somewhat around. You always want to be socially distant, but you're always going to be around people in some way, shape, or form. So to protect yourself and to protect other people and prevent the spread of the virus, you always want to have your mask on.”