"There's depth and the cohesiveness of this unit is led really by Shaka Toney, who leads the defense. They play as one. These guys have a lot of fun together. These guys challenge one another. And they get after it," Smith said. "Every day at practice, we play hard and that's what Penn State defenses have always done. I think these guys are having a lot of fun at it and we all know when teams are having fun, they'll be much more successful."

According to corners coach Terry Smith, the cohesion of the Nittany Lions' defense, led by Toney and Wade, among others, has helped to create an especially potent group.

Meanwhile, on offense, Clifford at quarterback has taken strides in his maturity and leadership this offense according to multiple coaches and players in the program.

Said new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, "I'm seeing a guy who's very talented. He can throw and run. He's a natural leader, a guy who's extremely driven and committed to being the best player that he can possibly be. His actions are constantly backing up that vision, that thought process that he has for himself.

"He takes coaching really easily. He wants to be coached, which is a trait that exceptional players, anybody who is at a very high level, you always hear that about them that they're the type of guy that wants to be coached and wants to learn and is a quick learner. I can't say enough good things about him."

Freiermuth, meanwhile, was included in the Big Ten's 10-man Preseason Players to Watch list announced Friday evening.

The Nittany Lions open their 2020 season next Saturday when they face Indiana in Bloomington. Kick is at 3:30 p.m.