Nittany Lions among preseason Top 15 in new Football Power Index numbers

Other projections included in the offering include a 9.6 percent chance to win the Big Ten East Division, a 5.8 percent opportunity to win the Big Ten conference championship, a 3.5 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, a 0.9 percent chance to make the CFP national championship game, and a 0.3 percent chance to win it all.

With it, the Nittany Lions are projected to finish with a record of 8.4-3.7 according to the site's metrics, with a 0.3 chance to win all 12 of their games this season, and a 97.4 percent opportunity to finish with at least six wins.

Short for the 'Football Power Index' as created by ESPN, the Nittany Lions check in at No. 13 in the Power Index with a rating of 12.8 as the start of the schedule approaches in fewer than seven weeks.

The challenge for the Nittany Lions, of course, comes in the quality of the schedule it is getting set to face, which checks in at No. 27 nationally based on the current numbers.

The good news for the program is that, with the FPI numbers released across the board, the Nittany Lions currently project as at least slight favorites to win 10 of their 12 games this season. Only the first game of the season at Wisconsin (45.6 percent chance to win) and at Ohio State on Oct. 30 (18 percent) check in as likely losses for Penn State according to its analytics.

The challenge for Penn State comes in the form of its potential tossup games beyond those two contests, four of which include programs that rank in the current FPI top 30.

At present, the Nittany Lions' next-toughest games according to FPI percentages are going to be at Iowa on Oct. 9 (50.9 percent), against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 18 (61.5 percent), at Michigan State on Nov. 27 (65.6 percent), against Indiana on Oct. 2 (71.5 percent), Michigan on Nov. 13 (72.0 percent), and at Maryland on Nov. 6 (75.1).

The analytics have Penn State as heavy favorites in its four other games this season, with Rutgers (89.3 percent), Ball State (90.4), Illinois (91.9) and unranked FBS opponent Villanova (97.8) rounding out the schedule.