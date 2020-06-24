Nittany Lions Among Four Schools Recruiting Dennis-Sutton the Hardest
McDonogh has become a true pipeline school for Penn State in recent years. After signing defensive tackle PJ Mustipher in 2018, the Nittany Lions added another defensive lineman in 2019, Dvon Ellie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news