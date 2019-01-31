“We've been here before,” said Chambers. “We both played Virginia Tech. They lost to Virginia Tech. We beat Virginia Tech, so I can talk about that. That's a positive.”

Wrapping up a nightmarish January, one that has seen the Nittany Lions face five Top 25 opponents in eight games, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers is hoping past experiences can help inspire confidence in advance of yet another demanding challenge.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, are ranked No. 17 nationally and are days removed from a 73-63 win against Michigan State. The win extended Purdue’s streak to five games and handed the Spartans their first loss in conference play.

Hosting Purdue Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m., FS1), Penn State has not won in any of its past seven tries. Including a pair of Big Ten losses in December, the Nittany Lions are now 0-9 against conference opponents.

Beyond a common opponent this season, the Nittany Lions’ recent history with the Boilermakers has largely been competitive. Handed a thrashing loss at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament last March, the Nittany Lions played to a 76-73 loss in West Lafayette in February. The year prior, Purdue needed overtime to put Penn State away, 74-70.

“We’ve competed against Purdue on the road, at their place with a chance to win, and I think we missed a free throw. Two years ago it was overtime and Cline hits two corner threes,” said Chambers. “So we can learn from those situations, talk about them, but know that we can compete with these teams in the Big Ten and not just Purdue.”

Three losses out of a series streak that currently stands at seven against the Boilermakers, Penn State will have to produce better performances than it has all season.

To date, the Boilermakers are averaging 77.9 points per game to Penn State’s 67.4. They’re knocking down shots at a higher percentage (45.1 percent), especially from beyond the arc (38.0 percent for 10.7 made threes per game), than the Nittany Lions have through the course of the season.

Further, to an already weathered Penn State team, the Boilermakers represent one of the league’s most physically challenging programs this year and throughout Chambers’ history facing Purdue.

“Matt Painter is a great coach. He does a great job,” said Chambers. “Purdue only plays one way. In all my years in this league, they're one of the toughest, most physical teams we'll play. And that still holds true today.”

Determined to see his team pull through for a win, and confident that its work ethic will ensure that it comes to fruition soon, Chambers summarized the message he’s pushed to his players through the struggles that have consumed the past month.

“True character is revealed during losses, really, adversity and challenges. So we're going to learn a lot about ourselves,” said Chambers. “I said this after Rutgers. We're athletes. We're in the world of sports, and really, life is a sport, it’s winning or losing. If you accept losing, then you shouldn't be playing sports, and all my guys love to play basketball. They're in here constantly. So this is going to flip. It's just a matter of when, and how.”