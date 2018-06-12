That moment when 4 years of hard work pays off...! 🔵⚪️ Congrats, @kfv1996 !!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/CKmxF0qygL

Set to enter his senior year as a Nittany Lion, originally out of Wallenpaupack, Vasey has been a walk-on with the program for each of the past four seasons. And though he took a redshirt his first season and wouldn't see action as a second- or third-year player, Vasey's diligence paid off during the 2017-18 season.

Starting all 13 games as Penn State's long snapper, Vasey became an integral piece to Penn State's special teams units.

And now, he's on scholarship.

Surrounded by teammates, head coach James Franklin sought out the few players on the team working jobs this summer. Vasey, identifying himself as working five nights a week from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at a downtown bar, quickly saw his status change.

"So how many hours a week are you doing," asked Franklin.

"25-30," said Vasey.

"Quit, you're on full scholarship," said Franklin, prompting the roars of Vasey's teammates.