Penn State added a graduate transfer Friday evening when former Shippensburg University wide receiver Winston Eubanks announced on Twitter that he'll finish his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions.

Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Eubanks is set to walk-on at Penn State with one-year of eligibility remaining. He was a two-time team captain for the Red Raiders, totaling 148 receptions for 2,853 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

"I chose Penn State because I wanted a school that would put me in the best position to succeed, on and off the field," Eubanks said. "It doesn’t get much better than Penn State when it comes to that. I talked to some former PSU football players during my recruiting process and they had nothing but great things to say about Coach [James] Franklin. I really like the culture that has been built there and I’m honored to become apart of it. The fact that Coach Franklin played in the PSAC, too, and worked his way up to where he is now gave me extra motivation to chase my dreams!"

