Nittany Lions add transfer wide receiver Winston Eubanks
Penn State added a graduate transfer Friday evening when former Shippensburg University wide receiver Winston Eubanks announced on Twitter that he'll finish his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions.
Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Eubanks is set to walk-on at Penn State with one-year of eligibility remaining. He was a two-time team captain for the Red Raiders, totaling 148 receptions for 2,853 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
"I chose Penn State because I wanted a school that would put me in the best position to succeed, on and off the field," Eubanks said. "It doesn’t get much better than Penn State when it comes to that. I talked to some former PSU football players during my recruiting process and they had nothing but great things to say about Coach [James] Franklin. I really like the culture that has been built there and I’m honored to become apart of it. The fact that Coach Franklin played in the PSAC, too, and worked his way up to where he is now gave me extra motivation to chase my dreams!"
After redshirting his first year on campus, Eubanks bursted onto the scene in 2017, racking up 45 receptions for 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns. That earned him the honor of PSAC Eastern Division Freshman of the Year. He was also named first-team All-PSAC East and second-team All-Region by Football Gazette. His 26.71 yards per reception was second in the nation for all of Division II. Eubanks also didn't miss a game between 2017-2019, playing in all 34 games for Shippensburg.
In high school, he was a very good track & field prospect, making the PIAA Track & Field Championships his senior year at La Salle College High. Eubanks ran both the 100-meter and 200-meter that year, posting a personal best of 22.01 seconds in the 200 and 11.00 seconds in the 100. Eubanks was also part of a 4x100-meter relay team that finished second at the Penn Relays. In football, he was a three-year starter for the Explorers, although he missed most of his senior season with a dislocated elbow. In addition to football, he also played rugby and basketball
Eubanks will arrive in State College at the start of the spring semester in January. In addition to Nittany Lions, he was also pursued by Pitt, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Rice and Louisiana-Monroe.
