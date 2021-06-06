Nittany Lions add transfer big man Greg Lee

"For my last year the process, it was important to understand having a good relationship with coaching staff, knowing the talent that's already on the team and just the environment," Lee told BWI. "I waited to June 1 to go on my visits so I can meet the coaches. Everything sounds good, but it's good to see things for yourself. And when I was at Penn State, it just felt like a family environment. The coaches were real. Good group of guys. Honestly, that's what sealed the deal for me."

Announcing his decision via Instagram, Western Michigan transfer forward Greg Lee (6-foot-9) will round out his playing career with the Nittany Lions. Lee will have one year of eligibility remaining and is targeting a summer enrollment.

Visiting Penn State Thursday this week, Lee found a fit with the Nittany Lions and particularly with the vision of new head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff, who offered an opportunity Lee said he found particularly appealing.

"Coach Shrewsberry, just getting to know him personally and his journey, how he got to this point," Lee said. "My dream and goal is to play in the NBA, so he'd been there and he has the experience. So that played a key role."

Describing the campus and resources available to him at Penn State as "next level," Lee also said the style of basketball the Nittany Lions and Shrewsberry are aiming to play this season is one that fits his strengths.

"Using my versatility matches how he wants to play, so I feel like my game matches with his playing style," Lee said. "My best assets are scoring, obviously the midrange. I didn't show off my 3-point plays as much as I wanted to, so just continuing to improve on that and showcase it; being able to score at all three levels is a big thing and a mismatch nightmare for bigs or to switch to a smaller guard. So being able to score at all three levels makes it hard to adjust and hard to stop."

Lee spent three years at Cal State - Bakersfield before landing at Western Michigan last season, in which he averaged 13.0 points per game and finished as the team leader with 7.2 rebounds per game. The performance put Lee seventh in the MAC for the season in rebounds per game and fifth in defensive rebounds at 5.8 per outing.

Still, Lee is looking forward to making an even bigger contribution on the glass for the Nittany Lions this season, as well as hoping to improve his 3-point shooting performance. Lee connected on 9 of 37 attempts from deep last season against a 116 of 230 performance overall from the floor (50.4 percent).

"Not just my 3-point percentage, but hitting open shots of course, and also continuing to get better defensively," Lee said. "I think I left a lot of rebounds on the board last year, so it's just doing everything I can."

Lee chose the Nittany Lions over finalists East Carolina and Arkansas.