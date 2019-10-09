Nittany Lions add top target, Class of 2020 forward D.J. Gordon
Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions continue to build on their Class of 2020, adding the verbal commitment of Rivals.com three-star small forward D.J. Gordon.
Gordon chose the Penn State men's basketball program over offers from Pitt, Minnesota, Iowa, VCU, and Providence, all in his final six, among others.
A Rivals150 prospect, Gordon visited Penn State the weekend of Sept. 13 to take in the football game against Pitt. He also recently hosted Chambers for a visit in Pittsburgh.
According to Rivals.com hoops recruiting analyst Corey Evans, the Nittany Lions have added a piece that fits perfectly into the mold of Penn State's tough identity on both ends of the floor.
"I love DJ’s toughness and energy. He competes consistently and what seems like on each possession which is rare to find in a high school prospect," Evans said. "He’s valued greatest for what he brings on the defensive end. He can guard three separate positions and hold up his end at whichever spot that he is thrown into.
"He does have to improve in his shot making but he has taken the proper strides. He is best on the attack and is a good athlete all around that can and will impact the game on both ends at the next level. Overall, he is a very solid addition for Pat Chambers’ program."