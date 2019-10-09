Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions continue to build on their Class of 2020, adding the verbal commitment of Rivals.com three-star small forward D.J. Gordon.

Gordon chose the Penn State men's basketball program over offers from Pitt, Minnesota, Iowa, VCU, and Providence, all in his final six, among others.

A Rivals150 prospect, Gordon visited Penn State the weekend of Sept. 13 to take in the football game against Pitt. He also recently hosted Chambers for a visit in Pittsburgh.