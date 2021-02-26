Nittany Lions add NFL coaching veteran as analyst to staff
Penn State head coach James Franklin has brought in Dowell Loggains, a former NFL offensive coordinator, as an offensive analyst, Blue White Illustrated has confirmed.
A coaching veteran of 13 years, Loggains most recently spend the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets. Prior to that, he held positions with the Miami Dolphins (OC), Chicago Bears (OC, QB), Cleveland Browns (QB), and Tennessee Titans (QB, OC) dating back to the 2008 season.
Beginning his coordinator career with the Titans during the 2012 season for head coach Mike Munchak, Loggains' next stop was in Cleveland as a quarterback coach before earning the same title with the Bears the next season. During the 2015 season, quarterback Jay Cutler then enjoyed one of his most proficient years as a pro, finishing with 3,629 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
The next season, Loggains was promoted to OC, taking the place of Adam Gase, but immediately struggled throughout the year, sending Loggains to Miami to return to work for Gase as the Dolphins as offensive coordinator, moving to New York with Gase in 2019, where he spent the past two seasons.
Loggains fills the offensive analyst role previously held by Ty Howle.
