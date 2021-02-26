Penn State head coach James Franklin has brought in Dowell Loggains, a former NFL offensive coordinator, as an offensive analyst, Blue White Illustrated has confirmed. A coaching veteran of 13 years, Loggains most recently spend the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets. Prior to that, he held positions with the Miami Dolphins (OC), Chicago Bears (OC, QB), Cleveland Browns (QB), and Tennessee Titans (QB, OC) dating back to the 2008 season. Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Loggains has 13 years of NFL coaching experience. (AP Images)