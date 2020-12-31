Penn State head coach James Franklin made an announcement during his early signing day press conference on Dec. 15 for anyone who might hear it.

"When you talk about transfers, we're going to be looking at defensive ends, we're going to be looking at defensive backs from a transfer perspective or in a second recruiting cycle. Those are areas that we're going to be focused on, so any high school coaches or prospects that may be listening to this, those positions, as well as maybe some others, are going to be very, very important for us moving forward," Franklin said. "You'll see some more activity in the second recruiting period as well as the transfer market which is just really part of 2020 and where football is at and where football is headed."

Following the addition of cornerback John Dixon the other day, both parts of Franklin's wish list has now come to fruition, as former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced Thursday that he'll join the Nittany Lions. He's expected to begin taking classes and training with the team when they return in a few weeks.

