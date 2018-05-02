Penn State began its Class of 2018 recruiting cycle with a July 2016 verbal commitment from guard Myles Dread.

Wednesday, nearly two years later, head coach Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions continued it.

Announced via Twitter and confirmed by Blue White Illustrated, 6-foot-3, 170 pound guard Myreon Jones out of Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Ga., became the fourth piece to Penn State's Class of 2018. He joins Dread, point guard Rasir Bolton, and guard Daniil Kasatkin.

Eric Bossi, national hoops recruiting director for Rivals.com, offered a glowing assessment of the addition to the Lions' class.

"Jones is an interesting player and one who has a chance to develop into a good piece at Penn State," said Bossi. "He's a good athlete, he loves to attack the paint off the dribble and he can score. As a shooter he's pretty streaky and he can be a bit hit and miss with his productivity. But, the physical tools to play at the Big Ten level are all there.

"More often than not when you pick up a player this late in the recruiting cycle they aren't going to be perfect. Many times you have to reach and hope you can develop them. In Jones case, he's not a reach from a talent standpoint. He's just a little rough around the edges and if he will commit to being coached and developing, Chambers and his staff may end up with a guy that many other programs (especially in the Southeast) will be kicking themselves for passing on."