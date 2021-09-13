Nittany Lion Film Study: Familiar themes begin to emerge for Penn State

Thomas Frank Carr returns this week to provide his unique perspective and insight on Penn State's weekly performance through his "Film Study" series. Today, he shifts to an examination of the Nittany Lions' 44-13 win against Ball State.

Today, T-Frank continues his look at the Nittany Lions' 2021 campaign with a deep dive into what gave Penn State such a commanding edge over Ball State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Not a subscriber? Read T-Frank's entire film study by taking advantage of our special sign-up code BWI60 for two free months when you start a monthly subscription. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR 2 FREE MONTHS! Without further ado, T-Frank's Film Study of Penn State's 44-13 win against Ball State: **************************

Penn State football trounced a MAC opponent in its season opener at Beaver Stadium Saturday in front of 105,000-plus fans. Things are starting to feel familiar again. So too was the brand the Lions exhibited. Familiar themes and trends continued to show up, both good and bad, which we’ll discuss today. Some interesting new trends are beginning to establish themselves two weeks into the season, too. We’ll take a look at both in today’s film study.

They Are Who We Thought They Were