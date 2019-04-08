“I tend not to overthink things or look too far into the future, but… I'm sure as the season draws closer, we'll probably try to set a number for ourselves,” said Shelton. “But my thought is, we've had (more than) 40 the past four years, so anything less than 40 is going to be like, ‘Well, what happened?’ The talent hasn't fallen off, the work hasn't fallen off.”

Coming off another highly productive season, the defensive line accountable for 36.5 of a program record-tying 47 sacks, the Nittany Lions are expecting to keep their production high. But according to rising redshirt junior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, a specific goal hasn’t yet come into focus for the group.

Penn State head coach James Franklin certainly believes as much, even without two key starters from the 2018 season returning for the campaign ahead.



Meeting with reporters last week, fully two-thirds of the way through spring practices in advance of Saturday’s Blue-White Game, the departures of defensive end Shareef Miller and tackle Kevin Givens have not diminished his expectations for the group. Just the opposite, in fact, as he asserted that the defensive tackle rotation is “further along” than they’d anticipated, and the ends had collectively made an even bigger impression.

"The thing I would also say is, I think our defensive end group is one of the better defensive end groups in the country,” said Franklin. “In my 24 years, it's the best D-end group that I've been around. Obviously losing Shareef is a big loss, but I'm talking from top to bottom, our D-end group I think has the chance to be special.

“I think if you look last year, I think we led the nation in sacks. If you look over a three-year period, I think we've had as many sacks as anybody. So I think that number will continue to trend up.”

Praised by Franklin for having a nice practice session, taking “the stuff that he’s done in the weight room” and “really starting to transfer it to the field” this spring, Shelton expects to be part of the equation next season.

Specifically pleased by his own consistency, Shelton said that his previous flashes of production have become much steadier this spring.

“I think overall, what I've improved on the most is just my consistency. It's easy to have flashes here and there. Everybody has flashes here and there,” said Shelton. “But it's just coming in every day and consistently doing the same thing. So I think I've definitely grown in that sense.

“Just being an older guy in the program, you know what to expect. Just assuming a little bit of a leadership role within the unit and within the defense a little bit, you're really growing into it, getting used to everything. And you can see tendencies that you used to have in the young guys and that gives you an opportunity to learn through teaching basically. It helps you perfect your game when you help somebody else.”

Embracing those newfound responsibilities of leadership, especially in a room that has more rising first- and second-year players than seniors and juniors, Shelton assessed the progress shown throughout the spring with pride.

“Really everybody has been doing a really great job, just cause we all understand the expectation and the standard that's set in this unit, with the whole fact that we reload, we don't rebuild,” said Shelton. “But I definitely see Shaka Toney, for sure, for sure. He's one of the smartest football players I've ever played with. He makes me better, he makes everybody else better.”

The younger guys have been similarly impressive, he added, noting P.J. Mustipher, Judge Culpepper, Aeneas Hawkins, Damion Barber, Adisa Isaac, and Jayson Oweh, among others, as “taking steps forward” this spring.

“It's really cool to see it because it's kind of satisfying just because you know all the work that's been put in,” said Shelton.

Determined to continue that work ethic and positive trajectory through the rest of the spring and into the summer months, it's a trend Shelton and the Nittany Lions anticipate paying off in the season ahead.



