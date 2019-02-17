Falling behind by as many as 17 points midway through the second half at No. 12 Purdue, the Nittany Lions kept coming on the defensive end of the floor. Scrapping with the Boilermakers at every turn, they eventually whittled their deficit to just five points.

"Give Matt and Purdue credit. That was an ugly game for sure. A lot of turnovers, a lot of fouling," said Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers. "But I was proud of my guys. They competed. They went up a large amount there and we came back. We cut it to a manageable margin."

Sitting on the bench for much of the first half with two fouls, Purdue star Carsen Edwards eventually got going in the second, finishing with a game-high 21 points for the Boilermakers including a 3 of 6 clip from deep.

Still, Chambers pointed to the contributions of Purdue's scrappy role players for their impacts.

Putting home 18 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks, big man Matt Haarms became especially challenging for Penn State to stop given the constant foul trouble to Mike Watkins and John Harrar, both of whom fouled out. Grady Eifert, meanwhile, produced just seven points but stopped Penn State's comeback bid with his layup at the 4:05 mark and had eight rebounds for the game.

"It's the other guys that really won this game," said Chambers. "I thought they played great. Eifert and Haarms and their bench really did a good job. I really thought they stepped up and won the battle of benches and were able to keep it at a distance for us not to come back and tie the game like we did at Penn State."



The Nittany Lions return to action Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center when they host Nebraska (7 p.m., FS1).