Nitt Clips: Wednesday Player Interviews
Penn State allowed the media to meet with DT Antonio Shelton and Saf. Jaquan Brisker ahead of Saturday's senior day showdown with Michigan State. The pair look back on their time at Penn State, while also looking ahead to what's left in the 2020 season.
You can watch those video conferences below.
DT Antonio Shelton
Saf. Jaquan Brisker
