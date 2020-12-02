Nitt Clips: Wednesday Player Interviews
Penn State allowed the media to meet with multiple players Wednesday, including QB Will Levis, TE Zack Kuntz, OL Caedan Wallace and DT Fred Hansard.
You can watch those video conferences below.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
QB Will Levis
TE Zack Kuntz
OL Caedan Wallace
DT Fred Hansard
*******
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook