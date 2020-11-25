 Penn State Football: Caedan Wallace, Brenton Strange, Jonathan Sutherland & Lance Dixon Zoom Interviews
Nitt Clips: Wednesday Player Interviews

Penn State allowed the media to meet with multiple players Wednesday, including OL Caedan Wallace, TE Brenton Strange, LB Lance Dixon and Saf. Jonathan Sutherland.

You can watch those video conferences below.

TE Brenton Strange

OL Caedan Wallace

LB Lance Dixon

Saf. Jonathan Sutherland


