 Penn State Football: Devyn Ford, Michal Menet, PJ Mustipher, Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa Zoom Video Conferences
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 13:54:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Following James Franklins's Tuesday press conference, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players Wednesday, including running back Devyn Ford, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, linebacker Ellis Brooks and kicker Jake Pinegar. We also included linebacker Jesse Luketa's video conference, which was the only one that took place Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch those video conferences below.

RB Devyn Ford

OL Michal Menet

DT PJ Mustipher

LB Ellis Brooks

LB Jesse Luketa

K Jake Pinegar


