Following James Franklins's Tuesday press conference, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players Wednesday, including running back Devyn Ford, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, linebacker Ellis Brooks and kicker Jake Pinegar. We also included linebacker Jesse Luketa's video conference, which was the only one that took place Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch those video conferences below.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!